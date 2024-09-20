No-Li settles ‘Big Juicy’ lawsuit, leading to a change in Seattle brewery’s beer

A juicy lawsuit was finally settled between Spokane’s No-Li Brewhouse and Seattle’s Redhook Brewery, leading to a change in Redhook’s labeling for one of its imperial IPA’s.

No-Li sued Redhook in April after they debuted their “Big Juicy Ballard” beer, alleging the brewery violated No-Li’s trademark for the words “Big Juicy,” which is the name of a popular ale from the Spokane brewery.

The phrase was trademarked in 2017, two years after No-Li filed for it. No-Li was approved to continue using the term “Big Juicy” for five years after the United States Trademark Office accepted the declaration filings in July.

The case was dismissed on Wednesday because the parties had settled on an agreement, court records show.

No-Li attorney Mark Hendricksen said he is not at liberty to disclose details of the confidential settlement.

Redhook’s website, however, shows its beer in question appears to have gone from Redhook’s “Big Juicy Ballard” beer to “Juicy Big Ballard.”

The president of American Beverage Crafts, which owns Redhook, was also personally emailed about the trademark by No-Li owner John Bryant. Redhook Brewery knew of No-Li’s IPA because the brewery had sold the Big Juicy beer there before, according to the lawsuit.

American Beverage Crafts LLC never filed a response to the complaint, court records show.

The result of the suit allows No-Li to keep its trademark and also led to a rebrand along the lines of what Redhook wanted. They had an existing trademark for Big Ballard, so “I think this was a distinctive way for them to go back to their logo and use ‘Juicy’ in a descriptive way,” Hendricksen wrote in an email Friday.

An American Beverage Crafts spokesperson did not respond for comment.