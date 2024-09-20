Police: Nurse who shot and killed man at Trent Avenue stop light may have practiced shooting from pickup

A 43-year-old registered nurse accused of fatally shooting a man while they were both stopped at a Millwood traffic light had videos on his cellphone that appeared to show him practicing shooting from his vehicle prior to the killing, according to new court documents.

Marc G. Rinard was charged with suspicion of second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

The Washington State Board of Nursing suspended Rinard’s nurse’s license, pending further legal action, according to a Washington State Department of Health news release last week.

The shooting stems from Aug. 18 when Andrew Buonocore was driving with his girlfriend, Macie Parker, on Trent Avenue, according to court documents. Police said Buonocore stopped at a red light at Trent and Argonne Road, and Rinard pulled his black Dodge truck to the passenger side of the car.

Parker told police Rinard started yelling and honking his horn at her and her boyfriend, documents say. She said Rinard rolled down the window of his pickup, pointed a pistol at the couple and fired, striking Buonocore in his upper torso.

Rinard drove away in his pickup, and Buonocore died at the scene.

Parker, who was uninjured, told police she did not know Rinard, nor did she know why he shot at her and her boyfriend.

Rinard’s wife told police her husband arrived at their Spokane Valley home that afternoon carrying a pistol. She said Rinard told her the police were coming and that he had just shot someone.

Rinard was arrested at his home and declined to speak to detectives.

A detective wrote in court records that he found two cellphone videos that were apparently recorded from inside Rinard’s pickup. The videos showed the interior of the pickup and panned out the driver’s side window just before gunshots could be heard. It’s unclear when the videos were recorded.

“The videos appeared to be a record of training or practicing to shoot through the open driver’s side window from the seated position inside the pickup,” the detective wrote.

Rinard made his first appearance Thursday in Spokane County Superior Court and is scheduled for trial in November. He remained in jail Friday night on a $5 million bond.