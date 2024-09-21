Ask the doctors: Updated COVID-19 vaccine targets new variants

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: I had a COVID-19 vaccine in June 2023, so I’m overdue for another. I’ve heard there’s going to be an updated vaccine coming out in the fall. If possible, I would like to get it at the same time as my flu shot in October. Is the new COVID shot very different from the old one?

Dear Reader: With summer drawing to a close and the autumn months on the horizon, we are easing into the annual trifecta of cold, flu and COVID seasons. Health data show that COVID-19 still surpasses all other infectious respiratory illnesses as a cause of severe illness, hospitalization and, sadly, death. The good news is that the margin between COVID-19 and influenza is the slimmest it has ever been.

More than four years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have a high degree of population immunity. It is estimated that 98% of people in the U.S. now have at least some degree of protective immunity. This is due, in large part, to the availability of vaccines. Prior infection also plays a role. Another contributing factor in the improved outcomes from COVID-19 infections is the availability of effective treatments, particularly the drug Paxlovid.

You are correct about an updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. It was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August and is now available. The new shots have been adjusted to target the newer variants of the omicron strain, which are driving the most recent surge of infections in the United States. Vaccines protect against infection with the virus. When someone does get COVID-19, being vaccinated reduces the risk of developing severe illness. There is also now evidence that being vaccinated prior to infection cuts the risk of developing long COVID in half.

The fall timing of the updated COVID-19 vaccine is deliberate. It coordinates with the release of this year’s influenza vaccine. As you point out in your letter, this allows people to get both shots at once.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for anyone age 6 months and older. As in the past, the people at highest risk of severe illness from the virus are adults 65 and older, anyone with a compromised immune system and those with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity. Individuals who have not been vaccinated in a year or more, and those who have never been vaccinated, are also at increased risk.

Some people wait to time their vaccines to coincide with the peak months of the respiratory illness season. That is, the colder months that send people indoors, and, thus, into close contact with one another. For those who plan to delay their vaccines, taking additional precautions is recommended. These include avoiding crowds and using a good mask in public places. If you do become ill, seeking medical care may give you access to Paxlovid. And remember to isolate for a few days, which protects the people around you.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.