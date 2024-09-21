Possible road rage led to crash, motorcyclists reportedly assaulting driver on I-90

Motorcyclists reportedly assaulted a pickup truck driver and fled the scene after the driver and a motorcyclist were involved in a crash that may have stemmed from road rage late Saturday morning on Interstate 90 between Liberty Lake and Idaho, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The driver, 54-year-old Marvin S. Rogers, of Plummer, Idaho, and the motorcyclist, 32-year-old Andrew W. Snow, of Spokane, were taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center with injuries, according to a WSP news release.

WSP Sgt. Greg Riddell said he did not know the extent of their injuries.

Rogers reported a large group of motorcycle riders were driving recklessly and blocking an on-ramp, causing traffic to back up, according to an incident log provided by Riddell. Rogers said he passed the motorcyclists, who then surrounded the pickup driving on I-90.

Troopers said in the release Rogers was driving east behind Snow before rear-ending Snow, who was thrown from the motorcycle.

Rogers reported Snow “deliberately slammed on his brakes” and Rogers was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting him, according to the log.

Rogers reported the motorcyclists then attacked him, hitting him at least a dozen times and making his face bloody.

About one dozen motorcyclists left the scene east into Idaho while several stayed at the scene. Rogers said he believes the riders who assaulted him were in the group that rode away.

A witness reported the group of motorcyclists drove aggressively and then jumped into the pickup, possibly attacking the person inside.

No one was arrested or cited, but charges are possible, WSP said.