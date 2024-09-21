Rick Larsen brews up a win in annual Congressional beer competition

By Laurel Demkovich Washington State Standard

Twelve-term Congressman, top Democrat on the House infrastructure committee, a leader in international relations and brewmaster? Raise a glass to U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Arlington, a newfound Congressional brewing champion.

Larsen, along with North Carolina Republican Rep. David Rouzer, won the seventh annual Brew Across America competition hosted by Anheuser-Busch. As part of the competition, six bipartisan teams of Congresspeople visit breweries across the country and create beers inspired by local flavors from their home states.

Larsen and Rouzer brewed up a crisp Kolsch with ingredients from their respective states to take home the 2024 Brew Democracy Cup. Fresh Washington hops and North Carolina grain came together in the refreshing “Coastal Shine,” which was made in partnership with Wicked Weed Brewing in Asheville.

It’s the first time Larsen, who represents Washington’s 2nd Congressional District in Snohomish and surrounding counties, has participated in the competition.

“I appreciate how Coastal Shine celebrates my heritage by bringing together the best of both coasts to create a crisp, refreshing brew for people to responsibly enjoy,” said Larsen, whose relatives moved from North Carolina to Snohomish County in the 1920s.

Rouzer and Larsen both serve on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Rouzer said Coastal Shine celebrates North Carolina and Washington.

“I was proud to be part of a competition that’s built on strengthening our republic and excited to be awarded with this year’s Brew Democracy Cup,” Rouzer said in a statement.

Washington Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse – or should we say Brewhouse – also participated in the competition. He partnered with Rep. Andrea Salinas, an Oregon Democrat, to create a West Coast IPA. The Yak Attack was made with Elysian Brewing Company.

Representatives from California, Missouri, New York, Michigan, Florida, Illinois and Iowa also competed. Their brews had names like This BudZ for You and Florida Man.

Leaders in the food and drink industries judged the competing beers based on five characteristics: visual, aroma, taste, balance and story.

Anheuser-Busch started the competition seven years ago as a way to increase bipartisan cooperation and reinforce the beer industry’s positive economic impact, according to the company.

As part of the competition, the Anheuser-Busch Foundation awarded $75,000 to six charities supporting American farmers: Farm Rescue, the Rice Foundation, the National Association of Wheat Growers Foundation, the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives Education Foundation, the Southwest Council of Agribusiness Relief Fund, and the National Sorghum Foundation.

“Thank you to Anheuser-Busch and Brew Across America for reminding us that bipartisanship and cooperation can yield positive – and delicious – results,” Larsen.