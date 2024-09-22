Letters for Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024

Vote no on I-2117

We need to take action to mitigate and adapt to climate change, so we need to vote no on I-2117. I-2117 would kill the Climate Commitment Act – and any other cap-and-invest legislation. That would leave Washington State in the position of likely having to pass a carbon tax to support climate action. Do you prefer a carbon tax placed directly on everyone to making the big polluters pay for dumping carbon into our atmosphere?

I-2117 will leave a $5 billion hole in the state’s 16-year transportation package. Local impacts would include loss of funding for completing the North-South freeway and for improving the Division Street corridor. But, of course, the state legislature could pass a new gas tax to fix this problem. Do you want a new, higher gas tax?

Other local impacts of passing I-2117 include loss of funding: more than $5 billion to repair and rebuild after last year’s Gray and Oregon Road fires consumed over 350 structures including 240 homes; $650,000 for a carbon capture project at the Waste to Energy plant; funding for Eastern Washington University to make its buildings cleaner and more energy efficient; funding to help landowners in high-risk areas prepare for wildfires by applying safety measures; and much, much more. (An additional $440 million in long-term funding for Spokane County programs has already been identified.)

Vote for climate action. Vote no on I-2117.

Larry Luton

Spokane

Show more respect for those with no voice

I appreciate The Spokesman-Review keeping the issue of people who live on the street front and center. Our community needs to come together and work for innovative ways to address the issue of caring for the people who are homeless – by choice or by chance. I was aghast at seeing the photo of the woman lying on the street with her face exposed for all to see. The dehumanization or those in dire straits is not the way to keep this problem top of mind. Please show more respect for those who have no voice to speak for themselves.

Jo Schafer

Spokane

Walking downtown causes stress

The other night my wife and I were downtown walking on Washington at about 7 on our way to the Best of Broadway show at the First Interstate Center. We were suddenly accosted by a disheveled man who began screaming at us. He was lying down in a doorway with all of his stuff covered by a blanket. He removed the blanket and started to stand up as he screamed at us.

The man was much younger and bigger than we are. For a moment, it was unclear how this was going to unfold. Fortunately, nothing more happened, but it was scary and the reason we go downtown less and less.

A few days ago, in an article in The Spokesman-Review about businesses closing downtown, Mayor Lisa Brown stated why she felt businesses were struggling downtown. She attributed the problems of downtown businesses to larger economic and social trends that are working against downtown businesses. I wonder if she ever walks downtown alone at night. I suspect she does not and perhaps she should.

Arnold Peterson

Spokane

Parker has human approach to legislating

I’ve been thinking about elections as a resident of District 6. We need a humane approach to government, not catering to the special interests of out of state dark monies like those of the so called “Idaho Freedom Foundation,” a group hell-bent on destroying our very constitution by starving public schools and stealing identities from small communities; a group determined to get its nose into your doctor’s office with you; a group committed to a new Idaho that would be unrecognizable.

Julia Parker would be a refreshing change from the clutches holding onto our Senator Foreman. I asked Julia how she would consider and write legislation. She told me that she has a standard for making those decisions, considering if it is necessary, how much it costs, if it helps, who it might harm, and how any harm could be mitigated. Julia supports public education K-adult, important in our district. Julia supports a family approach to health care that keeps the legislature out of your personal decisions. Julia supports common sense tax structure that doesn’t burden the most vulnerable with a grocery tax, fully funding our schools, and reforming our tax structure to a fair and equitable structure. Julia supports conserving our public lands and our environment for our recreation and that of future generations.

I know that I can trust Julia Parker to represent me in the legislature. She has my vote because of that human approach to legislating. I hope she also has yours.

Brian Potter

Potlatch, Idaho

Baumgartner will prioritize youth health

The most significant issues facing our youth today are crime and drugs, like fentanyl, coming into our country illegally.

As a student in college, I have seen how deadly, yet prevalent fentanyl is. Thankfully, I’ve never had anyone close to me overdose, but I’ve heard all too many stories. As little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl can kill someone, and anything can be laced with fentanyl – even something as unsuspecting as colorful pills that look like candy. Additionally, kids and teenagers can intend to obtain pills like Xanax or Adderall illegally, but in reality, they are laced with fentanyl. Stories of mothers going into their kids’ rooms to find their kids dead from overdoses truly haunt me.

This crisis is killing thousands of young people around our country and within our district.

Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans between 18 and 45, and our elected officials at all levels are not doing enough to stop these fentanyl deaths.

I believe Baumgartner will work tirelessly to pass measures in Congress that will stop fentanyl, crime, drug cartels, and human trafficking from entering the U.S.

He has taken the time to visit our southern border and to learn more about these challenges from our law enforcement, and that gives me confidence that he will work hard to protect our communities and keep drugs from destroying them.

Michael Baumgartner will prioritize my generation’s health and safety so we can grow up to live meaningful lives.

Andrew Howison

Spokane

Anti-Proposition 1 signs mislead

Anti-Proposition 1 signs have been posted, urging Idahoans to vote against the proposition. The signs are sponsored by the Republican State Central Committee and feature a reproduction of the state flag, which depicts the state seal and the state of Idaho rocker.

Please note: Inquiries were made to the Secretary of State’s office regarding the legality of the signs. They explained that the signs are legal only because they depict the entire flag, not just the seal. The office also assured the public that it does not endorse candidates, political parties or political issues. The department is nonpartisan.

Don’t be fooled by the Republic Central Committee’s desperate effort to dissuade voters from supporting the Constitutional rights of 270,000 independent, Idaho voters.

The pro-Prop. 1 supporters have not, do not, and never will resort to such deception.

So ask yourself, are you on the side of trickery, or truth?

Proposition 1 is on the side of truth, so please vote yes on Proposition 1 on Nov. 5. Thank you.

Patrice Yeatter

Kooskia, Idaho

Karen Matthee cares about libraries

Karen Matthee puts her values into action. One example is the July 1 library rally that she organized to call attention to HB 710. This law states that school and library staff members who provide youths with materials deemed “harmful” to minors can be fined $250. Plaintiffs could receive uncapped damages resulting in wasted tax dollars on lawsuits and threaten to bankrupt or shut down some libraries.

In fact, Donnelly Public Library will no longer allow anyone under 18 to visit unless accompanied by a parent in order to avoid litigation it simply can’t afford.

The library rally drew over 80 people, including retired librarians who expressed their appreciation to Karen Matthee for bringing attention to this issue. Matthee then drove to Bonners Ferry to deliver care packages to their librarians.

Recently, Karen has been speaking with organizations such as the North Idaho Library Alliance. Matthee has arranged for this group to come to Sandpoint to speak about how the law is affecting our libraries.

Matthee is a candidate who uses her platform to bring attention to important issues.

It’s easy to say you care about libraries. It’s another thing to actually do something that shows you care. You can see by her actions that Karen will fight for our libraries.

Matthee will always put her values into action for all of us. Join me in voting for Karen on Nov. 5.

Susan Bates-Harbuck

Sandpoint