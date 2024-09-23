Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad acquires three historic 1920s passenger cars

The Chronicle, Centralia, Wash.

Sep. 23—Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad (MRSR) has acquired three historic ex-Reading Railroad passenger cars from the North Carolina Transportation Museum.

The passenger coaches, built between 1922 and 1927 by the Standard Steel Car Company and Bethlehem Car Company, will help enhance MRSR’s operations, offering visitors authentic steam-age experiences that honor the early Pacific Northwest logging industry, MRSR said in a news release.

“This marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to expand the railroad’s fleet while preserving the rich heritage of steam-era railroading,” MRSR said in a news release. “The North Carolina Transportation Museum, known for its excellent preservation of historic rail equipment, determined that these passenger cars were not an ideal fit for their collection. Recognizing that these coaches could see a full restoration elsewhere, the museum chose to sell them at a reasonable price, ensuring their continued use in a setting that celebrates their steam-era significance.”

The three passenger cars — numbers 1298, 1299 and 1297 — are scheduled to be transported to Washington in early 2025, with the first coach expected to be in service by Christmas of that year, according to MRSR.

The cars each “retain much of their original 1920s construction, including historic walkover seats,” according to a news release.

“Planned restoration efforts will maintain the integrity of their design while incorporating modern safety and comfort enhancements,” MRSR stated.

This acquisition follows the recent removal of equipment leased from MRSR’s previous owner, according to the news release. The equipment, including four Tacoma Rail passenger cars and a diesel locomotive, were removed from MRSR property in late August.

“The four Tacoma Rail cars, which were more modern commuter-style coaches, did not align with MRSR’s vision of offering an immersive ‘step back in time’ experience. Instead, MRSR opted to terminate the lease early and, for the same cost, acquired these historically significant coaches,” MRSR said in a news release, adding, “The funds saved will also support transporting them across the country, restoring them, and returning the 100-year-old steam engine, Porter No. 5, to service.”

MRSR reopened in September 2023 following a closure in 2020 under its former out-of-state, for-profit ownership.

“Since transitioning to a locally-managed nonprofit, the railroad has seen unprecedented success, with ridership soaring and most excursions selling out,” MRSR said in a news release, adding that it anticipates having served a total of 70,000 passengers by the end of 2024.

“As demand for steam-era excursions grows, MRSR remains dedicated to its mission of preserving and showcasing the logging railroad experience of the Pacific Northwest,” MRSR said in a news release. “The addition of these historic passenger cars perfectly aligns with this mission, allowing the railroad to meet increasing demand while ensuring passengers are immersed in an authentic, historically rich experience reminiscent of steam-powered logging railroads.”

For more information about MRSR, visit https://mtrainierrailroad.com/.