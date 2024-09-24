50 years ago in Expo history: A ‘zany bloke’ from Australia entertained with international versions of his down-under hits

Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Rolf Harris, Australia’s “zany bloke,” as The Spokesman-Review called him, put on a “bonzer” of a show at Expo ’74.

Harris sang his comic Australian folk hit, “Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport,” but only after doing a country-western version of it, titled “Tie Me Hound Dog Down” and followed by Russian, German and Spanish versions.

He also sang “Jake the Peg with the Extra Leg,” and, naturally, “Waltzing Matilda.”

“Harris is a master entertainer, full of jokes, double-takes, a little slapstick and just a lot of horsing around,” The S-R’s reviewer wrote.

Harris was joined on stage by two other Australian acts, one a didgeridoo player and the other a couple specializing in tricks involving whips, lassos and boomerangs.

From 100 years ago: Hillyard officially became a part of Spokane at exactly 10:01 a.m., following a unanimous vote by the Spokane City Council.

“About 100 Hillyard delegates present cheered wildly when the action was taken,” the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported.

The population of Spokane immediately increased by about “4,000 progressive inhabitants,” in the words of the Chronicle.

It was the culmination of a turbulent period in which Hillyard’s city government was paralyzed and voters rejected several previous annexation proposals.

Pat Brown, Hillyard’s (former) mayor, shook hands with an annexation booster, and said, “Yes, Jim, it’s settled.”

Spokane’s police and fire departments took immediate steps to provide coverage in Hillyard.