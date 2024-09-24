60-year-old man identified in fatal Sprague and Freya crash

A man who died in a motorcycle crash late last month in East Central Spokane was identified as 60-year-old Denis Moore.

First responders were notified of a crash involving a motorcycle and a semitruck the afternoon of Aug. 29 on Sprague Avenue and Freya Street, according to the Spokane Police Department. They provided first aid to Moore, but he died at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office said Moore died of blunt force injuries. It ruled the manner of death as an accident.