Olivia Munn, John Mulaney welcome baby No. 2 after her cancer diagnosis, hysterectomy

By Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have welcomed their second child, who arrived about six months after Munn revealed that she had her uterus and ovaries removed in her fight against breast cancer.

“The Newsroom” actor and the “Everybody’s in L.A.” comedian welcomed the child via surrogate, Munn revealed Sunday in an Instagram post, reflecting on their family expansion in the wake of her harrowing cancer battle.

“Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon,” Munn captioned an Instagram post that featured her, Mulaney and little Méi in her lap, sitting on the side of a hospital bed. Méi, she explained, means plum in Chinese.

“I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter,” the “X-Men: Apocalypse” star added, sharing additional pictures of Méi’s debut. “When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel. Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true.”

“I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded,” she wrote.

Mulaney, 42, also shared the same hospital photo on his Instagram grid and added a short video of their daughter spitting up on him while he was burping her. Echoing parts of his wife’s caption, the Emmy-winning comic added: “We stole so much stuff from the hospital. I love my little girl so much.”

Munn, 44, publicly disclosed in March that she had been diagnosed with luminal B breast cancer after undergoing genetic testing in February 2023 “in an effort to be proactive” about her health. The diagnosis led to four surgeries in a matter of 10 months, including a double mastectomy. Around Mother’s Day in May, she told Vogue that she also had a hysterectomy to remove her uterus and a bilateral oophorectomy to remove both ovaries. But, she said, she underwent an a third egg retrieval ahead of time and through IVF wound up with two viable embryos that would make it possible for her and Mulaney to expand their family, if they chose to do so.

She and Mulaney — whom she first met at “Saturday Night Live” alum Seth Meyer’s wedding to Alexi Ashe in 2013 — wed in July after three years together. They began dating in spring 2021 and welcomed son Malcolm Hiệp in November 2021.

Representatives for Munn and Mulaney did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ requests for comment.