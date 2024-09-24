Washington OKs killing wolf from pack in Asotin County

From staff reports

State officials have approved the killing of one wolf from a southeast Washington pack in response to a series of livestock attacks.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Tuesday that it had approved the killing of a wolf from the Couse pack, which roams a territory in Asotin County.

WDFW said in a news release that the pack was deemed responsible for killing one calf and injuring other livestock in multiple incidents since June, a period that meets the agency’s requirements for authorizing lethal removal.

In July, the agency declined to order lethal removal and instead decided to evaluate the pack’s behavior. In September, another attack on a calf was reported, prompting WDFW to investigate.

Landowners in the area have been using non-lethal tools to discourage wolf-livestock interactions, such as range riding and regular human presence.

WDFW staff believe the attacks would continue without the killing of a wolf. The lethal removal authorization is good until Oct. 8.

This is the fourth time this year that WDFW has authorized the killing of wolves in response to livestock attacks.