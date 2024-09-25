Did Sean Combs firebomb Kid Cudi’s car? Charges allude to reported arson

By Matt Stevens New York Times

In their efforts to show that Sean Combs was capable of the sort of violence that helped him control a criminal enterprise, federal prosecutors have pointed to his possession of multiple firearms, a video that depicts him assaulting his girlfriend and broad language in court papers describing multiple acts of intimidation and violence.

But in one of their most detailed accusations, prosecutors have also outlined a specific incident in which they say the music mogul, who is now charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, orchestrated the firebombing of a convertible car.

The 14-page indictment does not detail what investigators say were acts of kidnapping and arson directed by Combs. But in a letter filed last week with the court, federal prosecutors described a disquieting sequence of events that unfolded in late 2011 and early 2012 in which they say Combs executed a scheme to break into a person’s home, and, roughly two weeks later, set their car on fire.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution charges that have been leveled against him.

The government has argued that the incident involving the car fire was evidence of the kind of menace Combs used to operate what prosecutors have described as a racketeering enterprise – and to control the associates that investigators say he directs.

“The defendant’s violence – whether spontaneous or premeditated – had the effect of exerting his continued control over these individuals,” the letter said.

Neither the letter nor the federal indictment identify the person the government says was targeted. But the timing and facts of the incident described by the government closely mirror an accusation made in a lawsuit filed by Combs’ former girlfriend, the singer Cassie, last year.

In the suit, lawyers for Cassie, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, described the car bombing as an example of “what Mr. Combs was both willing and able to do to those he believed had slighted him.” In this case, his target was Kid Cudi, a man competing for his girlfriend’s affections, the lawsuit said.

Last fall, Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, said in brief remarks to the New York Times that the description of the incident in Ventura’s suit was accurate.

A lawyer for Combs did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. But at a bail hearing last week, one of his lawyers, Marc Agnifilo, quickly referred to the incident as described in the government’s filing and said “let’s suffice it to say there is another side to that story, and one day that other side might be told.”

Although the government has been largely generic so far in its descriptions of the violence it contends Combs is responsible for, he has been cited in recent lawsuits for specific acts of sexual violence. On Tuesday, for example, Combs was sued by a woman who said he had drugged and raped her.

Combs’ lawyers have been fighting the lawsuits in court and have described the plaintiffs as jumping on a “bandwagon,” constructing false claims as a way to extract settlements from Combs.

According to Ventura’s lawsuit, by 2011, Combs and Ventura, a singer on Combs’ label, had hit a rough patch in their relationship. Combs, the lawsuit said, had a history of abusing Ventura and she had begun a brief relationship with Kid Cudi, another prominent, genre-defying artist and Grammy winner.

When Combs later discovered emails between Ventura and Kid Cudi, on Ventura’s phone, he “became enraged,” according to court papers in her case, and later punished Ventura by striking her repeatedly and kicking her, according to the lawsuit.

Combs also sought to send a message to Kid Cudi.

“Mr. Combs told Ms. Ventura that he was going to blow up Kid Cudi’s car, and that he wanted to ensure that Kid Cudi was home with his friends when it happened,” her lawsuit said.

Within a few weeks, Kid Cudi’s car, which was parked in the rapper’s driveway, burst into flames, the court documents say.

Federal prosecutors described a strikingly similar situation in their detention letter.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 22, 2011, Combs and an associate “kidnapped an individual at gunpoint to facilitate breaking into and entering the residence” of a person they refer to in the letter as “Individual-1.” According to the letter, people working for Combs then set fire to Individual-1’s car about two weeks later, “by slicing open the car’s convertible top and dropping a Molotov cocktail inside the interior.”

Multiple witnesses, the letter said, testified about the events surrounding the kidnapping and break-in. Prosecutors have also said that incident reports from police and fire agencies corroborate the break-in and extensively document the arson. The city of Los Angeles denied requests from the Times for those incident reports on the grounds that investigatory files are exempt from disclosure under California law.

A spokesperson for Kid Cudi did not respond this week to requests for comment.

In her lawsuit, Ventura said the car blew up in February 2012, slightly later than federal prosecutors suggest in their detention letter.

Combs and Ventura settled her lawsuit a day after it was filed, but many of the allegations she made in the court papers have been echoed in the indictment brought by federal prosecutors. She accused Combs of what she said had been years of beatings, controlling behavior and various forms of sexual abuse, including a rape. He denied her accusations before settling the case.

Federal prosecutors have focused in particular on events Ventura’s suit described as “freak-offs,” in which she said she was coerced into having sex with male prostitutes for Combs’ gratification.

It was during one such “freak-off,” according to Ventura’s suit, that Combs found her phone – and the emails between her and Kid Cudi, which the lawsuit said triggered Combs’ violent response.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.