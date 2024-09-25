Hurricane Helene forms off Yucatan, targets Florida’s Gulf coast as major hurricane

By Angie DiMichele and Bill Kearney South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricane Helene has formed in the waters between western Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula and now has its sights on Florida’s Gulf coast, where forecasters are warning of major and widespread impacts.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting that Helene will be a major hurricane, possibly Category 3 or higher, by the time it makes landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Thursday evening.

Because Helene is expected to be a wide storm, the entire coast of Florida is under various warnings. Impacts will be felt over a large area of the state east of the storm’s center.

A hurricane warning is in effect on the west coast from north of Tampa Bay to Mexico Beach on the Panhandle.

A tropical storm warning was extended Wednesday morning to include the entire coast of the state, including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties in South Florida. The warning reaches well up the coast, into South Carolina.

The threat of destructive storm surges is widespread. “There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge along the entire west coast of the Florida Peninsula and Florida Big Bend,” said the hurricane center said.

“The highest inundation of greater than 10 ft is expected along the Florida Big Bend coast. Residents in those areas should follow advice given by local officials and evacuate if told to do so.”

Mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders are in place for at least 13 counties, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said in a post on X.

There is the possibility of 5-8 feet of surge hitting the Tampa area, if peak surge were to hit at high tide, the National Hurricane Center estimated. The greatest threat of surge was potentially 10-15 feet in the area near the Ochlockonee River to Chassahowitzka.

In addition to Tampa, storm surge warnings were in effect from Indian Pass in the Panhandle south to Charlotte Harbor and Flamingo (3-5 feet) and coastal Collier County.

A flood watch is also in effect for Collier, Hendry and Glades counties for Wednesday and Thursday.

“It’s important that people don’t get wedded to these cones,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis. “You can be out of the cone and still have major impacts. And the farther east this goes, it may not have as much runway for intensification, but it brings in the entire west coast of Florida for potential significant storm surge.”

The large width of the storm is a concern.

“Of equal importance to the forecast intensity is Helene’s forecast size,” the hurricane center said. “Helene’s forecast radii are at the 90th percentile of major hurricane size at similar latitudes, and therefore storm surge, wind, and rainfall impacts will likely extend well away from the center and outside the forecast cone, particularly on the east side.”

Because of the storm threat, DeSantis issued a state of emergency in 61 of Florida’s 67 counties. Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties are some of the few that are not currently under a state of emergency. President Joe Biden on Tuesday approved an emergency declaration for Florida.

“There’s some similarities to the track that was taken on Hurricane Michael,” said DeSantis at a Tuesday morning news conference. “The thought is that when it’s over the Gulf, especially the more north it goes, rather than east, it has a chance to have a rapid intensification.”

Helene is expected to pick up speed, which will put inland areas at risk. the NHC is forecasting hurricane-force winds well into northern Florida and southern Georgia, along with damaging and life-threatening wind gusts over portions of the southeastern United States, including in the higher terrain of the southern Appalachians.

Additionally, heavy inland rains could bring flash flooding to northwestern and northern Florida, the Southeast, southern Appalachians, and the Upper Tennessee Valley Wednesday through Friday. Steeper areas of southern Appalachians could see landslides.

Florida State University’s Tallahassee campus will be closed from Wednesday morning until Sunday night. All University of South Florida campuses will be closed Wednesday through Friday. Florida A&M University cancelled classes beginning Wednesday afternoon through Friday. Several school districts in the state will also close campuses, and government offices and buildings will be closed in many counties.

As of Tuesday evening, Port Canaveral’s status hotline says the port remains open but is “reducing operations.” The port’s website as of Tuesday evening says it remains open “but anticipates possible limited waterside and vessel shoreside Port operations will follow as conditions change.”

The National Weather Service Miami in a briefing Tuesday evening that all of South Florida remains at risk of local to moderate flooding Wednesday through Friday, along with possible brief isolated tornadoes Wednesday and Thursday.

All of South Florida could also potentially see squalls of tropical-storm-force winds late Wednesday and Thursday, between 39 mph and 57 mph, according to NWS Miami. Fort Lauderdale to West Palm Beach has about a 15% to 20% chance of seeing sustained tropical-storm-force winds.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Helene was located 500 south-southwest of Tampa, moving north-northwest at 10 mph. Helene’s sustained winds had increased to 80 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend 25 miles outward from the center, and tropical storm-force winds extend 275 miles outward from the center.

Meanwhile, a tropical depression is likely to form by later this week from a tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic, forecasters said. The system is expected to move west to west-northwest.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the disturbance has an 80% chance of developing in the next seven days and a 50% chance in the next two days, up slightly from earlier in the day.

A third system, located several hundred miles northeast of Bermuda, has a 20% chance of developing over the next week, and should move east, away from land.

Experts at Colorado State University issued an updated two-week forecast Sept. 17, calling for a normal of hurricane activity. The forecast says it is very unlikely there will be an above-normal amount of activity through the next two weeks.

Hurricane season runs from June 1-Nov. 30, but the height of storm production runs from mid-August into October.