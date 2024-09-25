Man detained after explosive device goes off at California courthouse

By Annie Correal and Alexandra E. Petri New York Times

A man who detonated an explosive device inside a courthouse in Santa Maria, California, and injured multiple people Wednesday morning has been arrested and taken into custody, authorities said. The man was to appear in court for his arraignment relating to a July arrest for a firearms violation, authorities said.

The man, whom authorities identified as Nathaniel McGuire, 20, of Santa Maria, entered the courthouse Wednesday morning and threw a bag at the screening station, causing an explosion and injuring several people. McGuire was wearing body armor under his jacket and did not sustain any physical injuries from the blast, authorities said.

Santa Barbara County Undersheriff Craig Bonner said that McGuire was scheduled to be arraigned in court Wednesday for a July 28 arrest by the sheriff’s office for carrying a concealed weapon that was not registered to him. His motivation “appeared to have stemmed” from that arrest, Bonner said.

“At this point in time, we do believe this to be a local incident committed by a local individual with a local grievance stemming from his arrest,” Bonner said, adding that authorities do not believe there are any further safety risks to the community.

McGuire is being held without bail on charges including attempted murder; using an explosive device in attempting to kill someone; and possession of explosive devices.

The sheriff’s office is also working with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department to investigate whether McGuire is linked to several recent arsons, Bonner said. He did not elaborate on those fires.

According to Bonner, the sheriff’s office received a report of an explosion at 8:48 a.m. local time at the Santa Maria Court Complex near the courtroom where arraignments take place and where McGuire was set to appear Wednesday.

McGuire did not make it past the security checkpoint at the facility, authorities said. He was apprehended alone outside the courthouse as he tried to get to his car, which was in the parking lot.

The court compound was quickly evacuated after the blast, as well as nearby homes, businesses and a school, authorities said.

Initial reports included that a man was detained and at least two people were injured, Bonner said.

Six people were treated at and released from Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria on Wednesday, said Joe Bailey, a spokesperson for Dignity Health, which operates the hospital.

Five patients initially arrived after the explosion, and the sixth arrived around 1:30 p.m. local time, Bailey said.

Three of the people were in fair condition and three others were in good condition, Bailey said.

They are believed to be civilians and not court employees, said Darrel Parker, the court’s executive officer.

Detectives searched McGuire’s car and his home late Wednesday afternoon, Bonner said. Authorities declined to comment on what was found in those searches, saying they were ongoing.

The FBI opened an investigation in collaboration with the sheriff’s office and the U.S. attorney’s office, said Ted Docks, a special agent in charge of the criminal division at the agency’s Los Angeles field office.

Docks said it was “premature” to discuss a motive.

“What we know at this point is this incident is not tied to transnational terrorism, and the suspect has no known ties to terrorist groups,” Docks said.

The investigation remains ongoing. It’s possible the charges may be upgraded to federal charges, authorities said Wednesday.

In an interview with KSBY News, one witness who was inside the courthouse at the time of the explosion described the initial confusion and fear after a single, loud boom brought the courthouse to a stop.

“We started hearing chatter over the bailiff’s walkie-talkie, and we were all rushed out of the courtroom,” the man said, estimating they were evacuated within 45 seconds. An alarm also went off, he said.

“You start to get more worried. Is there going to be a second, third?” he said.

The courthouse remained closed Wednesday and would be closed again Thursday, Parker said. Parker said a person broke into the courthouse and set fire to a courtroom a few years ago, but there has never been “an incident like this.”

The bomb squad was still clearing the court compound late Wednesday, said Raquel Zick, the spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Gov. Gavin Newsom of California said on social platform X that his office and the state’s Office of Emergency Management were monitoring the situation.

The city of Santa Maria said that its City Hall, finance department, city attorney’s office, public library and recreation and parks department would be closed for the day in response to the incident.

