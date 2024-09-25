Prep roundup: Emery Baker scores twice to lead Mt. Spokane girls soccer; Mead boys cross country earns sweep in first league meet

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer

Mt. Spokane 5, Cheney 1: Emery Baker scored twice and the Wildcats (5-0, 2-0) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (2-4, 0-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game at Union Stadium. Kinley Collins scored for Cheney.

University 3, Ferris 2: Carsyn Gildehaus scored twice and assisted on the insurance goal as the Titans (5-2-1, 1-1) edged the visiting Saxons (4-4-0, 1-1). Hailey Orellana and Sylvie Washington scored for Ferris.

Ridgeline 3, Shadle Park 0: Natalie Thompson scored in the 42nd minute and the Falcons (2-4-2, 1-1) beat the Highlanders (3-6, 0-2). The game was stopped after 45 minutes due to Shadle being shorthanded.

Cross country

GSL 4A/3A at Mead: Mead’s Jonah Wiser won the boys race in 16 minutes, 10.66 seconds and the Panthers swept Cheney (25-30), Central Valley (15-46) and Gonzaga Prep (15-47). Erin McMahon (19:52.12) led G-Prep to a 1-2-3 finish, but Mead swept the team scores.

GSL 4A/3A at Shadle Park: Kade Brownell (16:16.90) and Parker Westermann (16:22.30) finished 1-2 and Mt. Spokane boys swept Shadle Park and Ridgeline. Mt. Spokane’s Jane Wycoff won the girls race in 19:29.80.

GSL 4A/3A at Manito Park: Postponed due to weather.

GSL 2A at Pullman: North Central’s Levi Aden (17:27.08), Eli Pettis (18:18.87) and Ellot Yegge (18:23.53) finished 1-2-3 to lead the Wolfpack in a sweep of host Pullman (19-40) and Deer Park (15-50). Pullman’s Ada Harris won the girls race. Her Greyhounds beat Deer Park (19-40) but lost to NC (25-34).

GSL 2A at Clarkston: East Valley’s Veronica Garcia won the girls race in 20:09.34, leading the Knights to a 21-38 win over the Bantams. Results for the boys race were unreported.

GSL 2A at West Valley: West Valley’s Evan McKenzie won the boys race in 17:23 and the Eagles topped the Pirates 19-41 at Millwood Meadows. Hadassah Duff (21:02) led a sweep of the first seven places for West Valley in the girls race.

Football

In the weekly Associated Press state media poll, Gonzaga Prep was in a second-place tie in 4A, with Mead also receiving votes.

Shadle Park and Central Valley earned votes in the 3A poll but not enough to place in the top 10.

West Valley was ranked seventh in 2A, the only GSL school in the classification to receive votes.

Freeman was second in the 2B poll, followed by Northwest Christian (seventh) and Newport (eighth).

Wilbur-Creston-Keller was ranked second in 1B and Almira/Coulee-Hartline was in a tie for fourth.