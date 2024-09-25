What to stream: Catching up on recent movie, TV highlights

By Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

September has brought a variety of new releases on streaming services, but sometimes the best of the best can be hard to sift through. Whether you’re in the mood for a new film, series or documentary, here are some of the highlights from new releases across streaming services.

Netflix has kicked off their fall movie season with a few high-profile original films that will have legs throughout the rest of the year, so be sure to catch up with these titles. It’s been the No. 1 release on the platform for a couple of weeks since its release on Sept. 6, but if you have yet to catch up with Jeremy Saulnier’s action thriller “Rebel Ridge,” do so now (or queue up the rewatch). Featuring a breakout star turn from Aaron Pierre as a man who seeks revenge on a small-town police department after a civil asset forfeiture during a traffic stop, this slow-burn thriller is an exercise in control and simmering rage. Don Johnson turns in a menacing villain performance, while AnnaSophia Robb has never been better as a gritty legal assistant who teams up with Pierre’s Terry. Stream it on Netflix now.

In a very different vein, Azazel Jacobs’ family drama “His Three Daughters” premiered on Netflix Sept. 20. Starring Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen and Natasha Lyonne, this film, set in a New York City apartment, follows a tense few days as a trio of sisters gather to be by their father’s side while he passes. A lifetime of resentments bubbles to the surface as the sisters try to navigate their emotional needs and responsibilities in relationship to each other and the situation at hand. Coon, Olsen and Lyonne deliver incredible performances, but it’s Lyonne who emerges as the unlikely, and stealthy, MVP. Stream it now on Netflix.

Launching Friday, Sept. 27, on the service is the new documentary “Will & Harper,” which premiered at Sundance earlier this year. The documentary, directed by Josh Greenbaum, follows a road trip taken by comedy superstar Will Ferrell and his close friend and collaborator Harper Steele, whom he met at “Saturday Night Live.” During the road trip, the two friends navigate their relationship after Harper’s transition, and explore the America Harper loves so much, though she’s not sure if it still loves her back. It’s a funny, and touching film about friends, transgender identity and contemporary American culture, but it also tangles with the fascinating element of visibility – the visibility as a trans person that Harper is figuring out, and the visibility of Will’s fame that both shields Harper and draws attention to her as well, a conundrum they have to manage during their journey. The film also features a terrific song by Kristen Wiig. Stream it starting Friday, Sept. 27, on Netflix.

As for series, try Hulu’s new “English Teacher,” from creator and star Brian Jordan Alvarez (you may know him from “M3GAN” or his viral social media videos as his character TJ Mack). This funny half-hour comedy is a bit of a rare breed these days, both sassy, heartwarming and incisive, it follows Alvarez’s character Evan Marquez, a high school English teacher, managing friendships, relationships and work. “English Teacher” hits just the right tone. Stream the first five episodes on Hulu.

Over on Max, check out the new docuseries from Alex Gibney, “Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos,” about the creation of the iconic HBO series and the creator behind it. The two episodes are available now on Max.