Foo Fighters pulls out of Soundside Music Festival after Dave Grohl cheating scandal

By Alexandra Del Rosario Los Angeles Times Los Angeles Times

Foo Fighters pulled the plug on its headlining set at Soundside Music Festival, just days before the Connecticut fest this weekend.

The Grammy-winning rock group was set to take the stage Sunday at Seaside Park, but wrote Thursday on Instagram that it “will no longer be appearing” at the Bridgeport event. The missive did not share additional information about the decision.

Representatives for the Foo Fighters did not provide additional comment to The Times on Thursday. Soundside Music Festival, which reposted the Foo Fighters’ notice, did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Jack White and Greta Van Fleet will instead co-headline and take over the Foo Fighters’ spot, Soundside announced Thursday. The last-minute shuffle comes a month after Soundside added Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers to the lineup, replacing Queens of the Stone Age, which had dropped out citing health concerns for singer Josh Homme.

Notably, Foo Fighters pulled out of its Soundside gig just weeks after frontman Dave Grohl sparked controversy over his personal life. The rocker got honest about infidelity, revealing in a Sept. 10 Instagram post that he had welcomed a baby girl with a woman who is not his wife, Jordyn Blum. The child was “born outside of my marriage,” he said.

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,” he said. “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and their forgiveness.”

Grohl’s revelation went viral, sparking speculation and reports about the mother of his newborn daughter and the state of his marriage to Blum, whom he married in 2003. Grohl and Blum share three children. He was previously married to Jennifer Youngblood, but that marriage fizzled out in 1997 after three years due to his infidelity.

The band’s appearance at the festival was supposed to cap off its Everything or Nothing At All Tour, its first tour without drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in 2022. The group’s tour concluded Aug. 18 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

It’s unclear whether Grohl’s scandal plays a role in the Soundside decision, but it’s worth noting that neither Grohl nor Foo Fighters has posted on social media since the baby bombshell – with the exception of the Soundside cancellation. Grohl earlier this month asked fans and followers to be considerate of his private life.

“We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved as we move forward together,” he wrote.