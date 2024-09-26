North Idaho high school senior hit and killed by tree in Wednesday’s windstorm

A 17-year-old high school senior from North Idaho died after a falling tree struck him during Wednesday’s windstorm.

Charlie Miller, a senior at Lake Pend Oreille High School in Sandpoint, was rushed to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane where he died from his injuries, according to a Lake Pend Oreille School District news release.

“He was just really a neat young man and we will miss him a lot,” Casey McLaughlin, school district director of Secondary Education, said in the release.

Miller previously attended Kootenai Elementary School and Sandpoint Middle School. The tragedy was felt by friends, families and teachers throughout the district, according to the release.

“Charlie was an amazing kid – always super kind and super friendly and was a student that everybody’s going to miss,” said McLaughlin, who was also Miller’s elementary and middle school principal.

Lake Pend Oreille High Principal Luke Childers called Miller “a beloved member of the Lake Pend Oreille family” who will be greatly missed.

District counselors, staff and a therapy dog met with students on campus Thursday and will also be available Friday.

Those who are interested in supporting the Miller family can contact Lake Pend Oreille High School for details about how to donate.

District Superintendent Becky Meyer thanked the community for its generosity.

“People rally together in these difficult times of need,” Meyer said.