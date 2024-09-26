People’s Pharmacy: Pharmacy dispensed amphetamine instead of sleeping pills

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Q. I was at the receiving end of a pharmacy mistake. My sleeping pills were replaced with Adderall. When I asked why they looked different, the pharmacist said they had a new manufacturer.

Days later, I called to complain that the new pills didn’t work, and the pharmacy blew me off. I finally went back to the store to complain, tweaking on Adderall and no sleep. The pharmacist accused me of drug seeking. After pulling my records, they realized their mistake. The pharmacist offered no apology, nothing.

I’m going to report the drugstore to the board of pharmacy and make a call to the Drug Enforcement Administration. After all, they gave me Adderall, which is supposed to be a controlled substance. They either fudged their daily count or were just too careless. Either way, they need to be called to account. Had a simple and sincere apology been offered, I would have accepted it and moved on. It wasn’t.

A. We are sorry that you experienced such a serious pharmacy error. Taking a stimulant containing amphetamines instead of the prescribed sleeping pill would be counterproductive.

Pharmacy errors are more common than most people imagine. Although technology has reduced the frequency with which wrong drugs are dispensed, it still happens too often (Journal of the American Pharmacists Association, September-October 2020).

Everyone should check their prescription before leaving the pharmacy counter. If something doesn’t look right, ask the pharmacist to double-check immediately.

Many people don’t realize that they could file a complaint with their state board of pharmacy if they have evidence of a violation on the part of a pharmacy. The board will not resolve customer service issues or elicit an apology or financial settlement, but it should investigate an error report.

Q. I had very mild tinnitus that I could ignore until I took meloxicam. I woke up one morning with an alarm screaming in my ears, but my alarm clock wasn’t ringing; it was my ears. It was terrifying.

The tinnitus was so loud that I had trouble hearing people speak. It was three years before it subsided. I still have tinnitus, but it’s livable now.

A. When most health care professionals prescribe or dispense nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like celecoxib, ibuprofen, meloxicam or naproxen, they warn about digestive difficulties such as heartburn or ulcers. They may also alert patients to elevated blood pressure and cardiovascular complications such as fluid retention.

Side effects such as ringing in the ears (tinnitus), dizziness, drowsiness or kidney injury may not be mentioned. Other readers have also described disabling tinnitus resulting from meloxicam or other NSAIDS.

There are a number of other ways to ease arthritis pain. They include anti-inflammatory foods, herbs and spices as well as acupuncture or apitherapy. You can learn more about these and other medications in our “eGuide to Alternatives for Arthritis.” This online resource can be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q. Is hydrogen peroxide a good way to get rid of ear wax? I’ve been told not to use cotton swabs, so I am confused about the right approach.

A. Many readers report that using a commercial product such as Debrox with carbamide peroxide can soften the wax. After that, a few drops of hydrogen peroxide may clean out excess wax. When in doubt, always check with an otolaryngologist to make sure there is no perforation of the ear drum.

In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. Their newest book is “Top Screwups Doctors Make and How to Avoid Them.”