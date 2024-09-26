The vice presidential debate is coming up. Here’s how to watch, what to know

By Gromer Jeffers Jr. The Dallas Morning News

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance of Ohio will clash Tuesday night in the only debate planned between the vice presidential candidates.

Here’s what you need to know about the first face-to-face clash of candidates who were little known before being selected as running mates for the Nov. 5 election.

Where to watch

The debate is set to start at 8 p.m. Central on CBS from the network’s broadcast studio in New York. It will also be livestreamed on all major platforms where CBS News 24/7 and Paramount+ are available.

CBS said the debate will be available to simulcast on other stations.

Who are the moderators?

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell and Face the Nation moderator and foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan will moderate the debate, which is scheduled for 90 minutes.

What are the rules?

CBS has not released the rules or format for the debate. Previous presidential debates hosted by CNN and ABC were staged without a studio audience, and microphones were on for one candidate at a time.

The 2024 season has been an unusual cycle for debates. The events were not coordinated by the Commission on Presidential Debates. Instead, the campaigns negotiated the debates and their rules with the hosting networks.

The role of the running mate

Running mates are traditionally called on to be campaign attack dogs, aggressively making the contrast between the tickets.

In addition to opportunities to attack, the debate will provide Vance and Walz with chances to promote the top of the ticket — Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris — and outline how they would perform as vice president.

Are VP debates memorable?

Most vice presidential debates are forgettable, but there are exceptions, notably the 1988 debate between Sen. Lloyd Bentsen, D-Texas, and Sen. Dan Quayle, R-Indiana.

When pressed about his youth (he was 41) and experience, Quayle compared himself to former President John F. Kennedy. Bentsen pounced.

“Senator,” he said with a Texas drawl. “I served with Jack Kennedy. I know Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine. Senator, you’re no Jack Kennedy.”

“That was really uncalled for, senator,” Quayle responded.

That moment, seen by 50 million people during the broadcast, is etched in history, though it didn’t hurt the Republican ticket as then-Vice President George H.W. Bush easily defeated former Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis. But it likely impacted Quayle’s career, which climaxed with his one term as vice president.

The most recent vice presidential debate also had a viral moment when Harris faced then-Vice President Mike Pence.

Harris landed the line “I’m speaking” when Pence interrupted her during the debate. At one point a fly landed on Pence’s head in view of the television audience, which led to a Saturday Night Live skit.

Will there be other debates?

Monday’s event is the only scheduled vice presidential debate. It’s likely the last debate of the season.

Harris has accepted an invitation for a second presidential debate on Oct. 23 on CNN, but Trump recently said he would not participate.