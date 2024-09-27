Lewiston City Hall possibly struck by bullet

From staff reports

Lewiston police are investigating after a possible gunshot was fired at City Hall on Friday morning.

A person in the building reported hearing a loud noise and called police. The person looked at the outside of the building and discovered a possible bullet hole on the second floor of the building’s south side, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department.

The police noted that preliminary findings indicate this was an isolated incident.

No one was hurt, and no further damage was done to the building. The police said City Hall remained open for normal business.