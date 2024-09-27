Miss Manners: Little lady can lift, like, a lot of lumber

By Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I am a woman who works at a home repair store, where I routinely help customers load heavy merchandise into their vehicles. I am a small woman who is strong for her size. A lot of times, customers are surprised to see this, but most people let me do my job.

Once in a while, I’ll get somebody who doesn’t approve. One woman told me she was disappointed that the store sent a woman to help her. She continued on and on about how disappointed she was.

I try to ignore these comments and keep things light and friendly, as I am at work, but I’d love to point out how rude they are. Is there an appropriate way to do that?

GENTLE READER: “I’m used to being underestimated.”

DEAR MISS MANNERS: My grandchildren, 10 and 7, are being taught to write thank-you notes by their lovely parents – my son and daughter-in-law, who were also taught this when they were children. My problem is that their thank-you notes for gifts from their grandfather and me are always addressed to me only.

I feel bad on my husband’s account, because he does participate in gift selection and thinks the kids are wonderful. He doesn’t say much, but I think it bothers him. I think the children are left to their own devices to write these notes without the parents monitoring what gets written.

We live 2,000 miles away from this family, and do the best we can to maintain a long-distance relationship. In recent years, between the pandemic and caring for my elderly mother-in-law, visits have been limited. It has been over two years since we saw them.

I have visited them without my husband, who doesn’t think he can leave his mom anymore and doesn’t want to go on his own. Therefore, the grandkids know me a lot better than they know Grandpa. It’s just the way it is.

I don’t want to discourage thank-you notes by being critical. How can I approach the parents about reminding the children they have a grandpa, and making sure grandpa is included in these lovely notes?

GENTLE READER: Write a letter back to the children that you and Grandpa are delighted that your presents pleased them. Then include a charming anecdote about how Grandpa helped pick it out, or that he was the one who remembered that travel mugs were a particular interest of Jamie’s.

Miss Manners is certain that Jamie will suddenly find new interest in chatting up Grandpa – so that any further interests get duly noted.

