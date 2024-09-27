Schweitzer Engineering to hire hundreds of workers

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories announced earlier this month that it intends to hire about 400 new employees throughout the company.

Of the new hires, about 240 are expected to work in Pullman, according to a company news release. The job postings include hardware, software, firmware and power engineers in addition to other jobs that don’t fall under engineering-related work.

“Being an engineer myself, and having engineering as our middle name, it is exciting to have a special hiring emphasis to further our mission,” CEO Dave Whitehead said in the release. “This growth also highlights the beauty of a multitude of business skills needed to work together to grow a vibrant and strong worldwide company.”

Information about the job postings can be found at the company website.

The company was founded in 1982 by Edmund Schweitzer .

The company now designs and builds systems that protect power grids around the world. The company manufactures products in the U.S. and serves customers in 168 countries.

“We believe in inventing the future and we’re delighted to be growing next door to great land grant institutions like Washington State University, University of Idaho and Purdue University,” SEL president Ed Schweitzer said in the release. “We’re addressing challenging problems head-on: How can we reduce the risk of fire? What is inherently safe cyber? How can we change the complex and expensive into better, cheaper, simpler?”