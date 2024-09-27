Spokane drug counselor suspended following sexual affair, overdose and death of patient in her home

A Spokane drug abuse counselor has had her license suspended following accusations that she had a sexual relationship with client who later overdosed and died at her home.

The state Department of Health filed an administrative action against Beth Floyd alleging unprofessional conduct and sexual misconduct tied to her work at a Spokane clinic. The client who died was not named by the DOH in its statement of charges.

Floyd was first awarded a license in 2021 and worked at a clinic in Spokane providing counseling to those in recovery for opioid abuse.

Department of Health records do not state where Floyd worked, and the agency did not immediately respond to a request for this information.

From August 2022 to January 2023, Floyd provided professional counseling to a client and during that time the two began a relationship, according to DOH allegations. On or about Feb. 14 this year, the former client died of a drug overdose while at Floyd’s home.

Police detectives searched Floyd’s home and said they found multiple firearms, illicit drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The DOH said Floyd was a danger to public health and safety because of her relationship with a vulnerable client. The DOH also noted her possession of drugs and paraphernalia as particularly egregious.