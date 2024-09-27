UW Huskies doomed by penalties again in road loss at Rutgers

By Andy Yamashita Seattle Times

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Huskies were in desperate need of a stop.

Penalties had again stalled out Washington’s first-half offense. Its defense wasn’t able to get off the field on third down.

But finally, the Huskies seemed to rally. Junior defensive back Dyson McCutcheon broke up a Rutgers pass on third-and-5 with 47 seconds remaining in the first half. Then, sophomore edge rusher Lance Holtzclaw leapt in front of Scarlet Knights kicker Jai Patel’s 38-yard field-goal attempt.

The Washington sideline erupted.

Until a penalty flag fluttered down in front of them.

Illegal substitution on redshirt freshman safety Vincent Holmes, who lept onto the field celebrating during a live ball. Five-yard penalty. First down, Rutgers.

On the next play, Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis found receiver Ian Strong for a 15-yard jump-ball touchdown in the end zone. Holmes, who was not on the field, stepped onto the field briefly – right in front of an official – while celebrating the blocked field goal before anyone had recovered the ball to end the play.

It was the epitome of the unforced errors and lack of discipline that again doomed Washington, which lost 21-18 to Rutgers in front of 54,079 fans at SHI Stadium on Friday evening.

Washington quarterback Will Rogers completed 26 for 36 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns. Junior running back Jonah Coleman rushed for 148 yards on 16 carries, and wide receiver Denzel Boston hauled in six catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Holmes’ penalty might’ve been the most egregious, but Washington finished the game with six accepted penalties for 69 yards.

Penalty problems returned with a vengeance early and often for the Huskies (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten). Their first drive of the game hit a massive road bump when senior center D’Angalo Titialii was flagged for a late hit while blocking a screen pass.

He was also called for targeting, though that was overturned under review and the center was allowed to stay in the game.

Washington’s second drive of the game involved a false start by senior tight end Keleki Latu with the Huskies on the 11-yard line of the Scarlet Knights (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten). Washington settled for a chip-shot 22-yard field goal by junior kicker Grady Gross.

Rutgers answered with a methodical, 15-play drive capped by a 1-yard touchdown run from senior running back Kyle Monangai, who finished the game with 132 yards. Washington seemed to put itself in a good position to respond when Coleman broke off a 39-yard run. But an illegal block on sixth-year running back Cameron Davis sent the Huskies backward again and Gross missed a 42-yard field goal wide left.

The Scarlet Knights finished the half with the 15-yard touchdown to Strong, pushing the Huskies’ deficit to 14-3 entering halftime.

Coleman, again, tried to force the Huskies into the end zone to start the second half. He carried the ball all 51 yards to the Rutgers 2-yard line, but Washington didn’t score. Rogers’ tipped pass to a wide-open Giles Jackson in the end zone turned the ball over on downs.

Rogers helped make up for his poor throw a drive later, connecting with sophomore Denzel Boston for a 51-yard touchdown to pull the Huskies within three points.

The wide receiver had 45 yards after the catch, and got a good downfield block by Latu along the left sideline.

Washington got a stop on Rutgers’ next possession, but another penalty – this time a personal foul against sophomore right tackle Drew Azzopardi – put the Huskies too far behind the sticks to take advantage of the stop.

Rutgers took advantage of the mistake. The Scarlet Knights marched down the field, and running back Samuel Brown V dashed for a 37-yard touchdown to re-establish their lead. Gross then missed a 37-yard field goal, effectively ending any chance for a UW comeback, though Rogers tacked on another touchdown to Boston and Latu hauled in a 2-point conversion. Gross then missed a game-tying field goal from 55 yards as time expired.