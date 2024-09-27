Week 4 prep football roundup: Mead rides rushing attack to rivalry win

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Keegan Mallon and JJ Leman provided a powerful 1-2 punch on the ground for Mead during the Panthers’ rivalry win.

They combined for 277 rushing yards and two scores as Mead raced to a 27-7 GSL 4A/3A victory over Mt. Spokane on Friday evening in the Battle of the Bell.

Mallon rushed for 165 yards on 24 carries and capped the win with a short fourth-quarter touchdown. Leman, the team’s quarterback, added 112 yards on 14 carries and opened the scoring with a 12-yard TD rush in the second quarter.

Mead’s Landon Thomas returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to put the Panthers (4-0) up 21-0.

Rock Franklin had 58 total yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats (0-4).

GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 42, Cheney 21: Jonah Keller scored two touchdowns on four carries, including a 39-yard rushing score, and the Bullpups (4-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (1-3). Isaiah Docken had 90 receiving yards and caught two touchdown passes from Sam Kincaid, who threw for 129 yards and three touchdowns for Gonzaga Prep. Connor Collins had two touchdown receptions for Cheney.

Lewis and Clark 38, University 2: Tyler Daniel completed 11 of 19 passes for 175 yards and four touchdowns with 112 yards on the ground and the visiting Tigers (3-1) beat the Titans (0-4). Charlie Walden scored on a 20-yard interception return for Lewis and Clark.

Central Valley 45, Ferris 0: Beau Butner rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns as the Bears (2-1) rolled to a win over the Saxons (0-3). Tuff Ryan completed 16 of 20 passes for 104 yards and three touchdowns for CV.

GSL 2A

Rogers 23, North Central 0: Gavynn Bodman carried the ball 27 times for 122 yards and a score, and added a receiving touchdown to lead the Pirates (2-2, 1-1) to a win over the visiting Wolfpack (1-3, 0-2). Daeante Bedford scored on a safety for Rogers.

Deer Park 17, East Valley 10: Jack Martinez rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown as the Stags (3-1, 2-0) beat the Knights (2-2, 1-1). Dean Deakins tallied 101 rushing yards for East Valley.

NEA

Colville 35, Riverside 28: Brock Benson ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more and the visiting Crimson Hawks (2-2, 1-0) beat the Rams (0-4, 0-1) in a Northeast A game on Friday. Anton Skaastrup caught two touchdown passes from Ethan Wiltfong for Riverside.

Nonleague

Clarkston 54, Omak 33: Hayden Line completed 15 of 19 passes for 376 yards and six touchdowns to guide the Bantams (2-2) over the visiting Pioneers (1-3).

Priest River 43, Medical Lake 0: The visiting Spartans (2-2) beat the Cardinals (1-3).

NE 2B

Asotin 21, Freeman 18: The Panthers (4-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Scotties (3-1, 1-1).

Liberty 7, Kettle Falls 6: The visiting Lancers (2-2, 1-0) beat the Bulldogs (1-2, 0-2).

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 34, Reardan 13: The Broncos (3-1, 1-1) beat the visiting Screaming Eagles (2-2, 0-2).