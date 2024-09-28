The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
One dead following head-on collision on I90

By Cannon Barnett cannonb@spokesman.com

Spokane Valley resident Craig Richardt, 61, was killed early Saturday morning following a head-on collision along I-90, 9 miles west of Sprague, Washington.

Richardt was traveling westbound on I-90 at around 4:45 a.m. when he collided with a vehicle driving the wrong way in the left lane, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

He died at the scene.

The driver of the other car was transported to East Adams Rural Hospital.

One other car was struck by debris from the collision. The occupant was uninjured.

Authorities are investigating why the individual was driving in the wrong direction.