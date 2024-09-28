This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Butcher Game: A Dr. Wren Muller Novel,” Alaina Urquhart (Zando)

2. “We Solve Murders: A Novel,” Richard Osman (Viking/Dorman)

3. “The Book of Bill,” Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

4. “Here One Moment,” Liane Moriarty (Crown)

5. “The Women: A Novel,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

6. “The Games Gods Play (Deluxe Limited Edition),” Abigail Owen (Red Tower)

7. “Somewhere Beyond the Sea,” TJ Klune (Tor)

8. “To Sir Phillip, with Love and When He Was Wicked: Bridgerton Collector’s Edition,” Julia Quinn (Avon)

9. “The Night We Lost Him: A Novel,” Laura Dave (S&S/Rucci)

10. “Iron Flame,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

Nonfiction

1. “Good Lookin’ Cookin’: A Year of Meals – A Lifetime of Family, Friends, and Food,” Dolly Parton and Rachel Parton George (Ten Speed)

2. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health,” Casey Means (Avery)

3. “Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty,” Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Does This Taste Funny?: Recipes Our Family Loves,” Stephen Colbert and Evie McGee Colbert (Celadon)

5. “Confronting the Presidents: No Spin Assessments from Washington to Biden,” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

6. “The Third Gilmore Girl: A Memoir,” Kelly Bishop (Gallery)

7. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

8. “On Freedom,” Timothy Snyder (Crown)

9. “The Ambitious Kitchen Cookbook: 125 Ridiculously Good for You, Sometimes Indulgent, and Absolutely Never Boring Recipes for Every Meal of the Day,” Monique Volz (Clarkson Potter)

10. “Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI,” Yuval Noah Harari (Random House)