50 years ago in Expo history: Educator appreciation and Aussie slang were all part of the fair’s daily festivities

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

It was Educator’s Day at Expo ’74, and Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Frank Brouillet told a crowd that “education, per se, will not solve” environmental problems, but will provide “a tool for young people to use to attack environmental problems.”

The Canterbury Belles of Ferris High School and the University High School Swingers performed at the ceremony.

In other Expo news, The Spokesman-Review printed a list of Australian slang in the wake of Australian National Day. It included:

Cocky: property owner or farm owner.

Sheila: woman.

Drongo: slow-witted person.

Cobber: friend.

Extra grouse: very good.

Good oil: inside information or accurate information.

From 100 years ago: A Spokane cop was patrolling his new territory – Hillyard – when he noticed a “great exodus of individuals” rushing out of Miller’s Pool Hall.

When the officer entered the hall, he discovered what was causing the ruckus: “a small, black animal with its hair, he thought, standing up straight.”

Those were quills, and the critter was a porcupine, squatting in the middle of the pool hall, daring anyone to come near.

The officer and the proprietor finally succeeded in throwing a blanket over the porcupine and removing it.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1988: Stacy Allison of Portland, Oregon, becomes the first American woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest.