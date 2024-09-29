Five people dead in plane crash near Wright Brothers National Memorial

By Ali Watkins New York Times

Five people were killed after a small plane crashed at an airport in North Carolina on Saturday near the Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kill Devil Hills, the National Park Service said.

Four adults and one child were killed in the crash, according to Mike Barber, a spokesperson for the park service, said Sunday.

It was not clear if the passengers were related, where they were traveling to or where the flight originated. The names of the deceased have been not released.

The single-engine airplane was trying to land at the First Flight Airport when it crashed into a wooded area nearby.

The plane then caught fire, the park service said.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department responded to the fire and extinguished it, officials said.

The First Flight Airport, established in 1928, is a single-runway, public-use airport that commemorates the site where Orville and Wilbur Wright made their first powered flight in 1903.

The site is managed by the park service.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

The Wright Brothers National Memorial will be closed Sunday, the park service said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.