Spokane Zephyr use own goal to tie with DC Power 2-2

From staff reports

Spokane Zephyr FC overcame two costly defensive mistakes before halftime to escape with a 2-2 draw against DC Power FC in a USL Super League game Sunday at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Attacking from the right flank in the 70th minute, Zephyr forward McKenzie Weinert sent a cross pass toward the face of the goal. DC’s Amber DiOrio tried to head the ball out of danger but instead errantly redirected it into her own goal to knot the score at 2-all.

Spokane (1-1-3, 6 points) moved into a tie with idle Tampa Bay (1-1-3) for fourth place in the league standings. The seventh-place Power (0-0-3, 3) remained winless.

Haley Thomas yanked down DC’s Jorian Baucom from behind inside the 18-yard box, and Madison Wolfbauer hammered home the ensuing penalty kick to give the Power a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute.

Spokane’s Taylor Aylmer muscled her way into position at the near post to put a head on Emina Ekic’s corner kick to knot the score at 1-1 in the 35th minute.

Zephyr defender Natalie Viggiano was whistled for a hand ball inside the box, awarding DC another penalty kick in the 43rd minute. Spokane goalkeeper Isobel Nino correctly guessed where Wolfbauer would direct her second penalty kick, but Wolfbauer put enough pace on the ball for it to deflect off Nino’s leg and bounce across the goal line for a 2-1 edge at halftime.

The Zephyr host Dallas Trinity at ONE Spokane Stadium at 6 p.m. on Sunday.