On this day in Expo history: SuperSonics play Bulls in exhibition game at the Coliseum

The Spokesman-Review

The Seattle SuperSonics played the Chicago Bulls in an Expo ’74-sponsored exhibition game at the Spokane Coliseum, but the result was lackluster.

The Sonics lost 81-66 in front of a “less-than-rapt” crowd of 5,737. Two major Sonics stars, Spencer Haywood and “Downtown” Fred Brown, were on the bench with injuries, and the Bulls were missing most of their starters as well.

In other Expo news, the Folklife Festival was launching Mining Week, focusing on the region’s mining history.

Demonstrators would include gem cutters, rocker-box makers, soapstone carvers and cooks specializing in sourdough pancakes and Cornish pasties.

From 100 years ago: The Spokane Chronicle was once again offering up-to-the-minute reports on the 1924 World Series between the Washington Senators and New York Giants.

The results of every pitch and every play would be telegraphed to the Chronicle office. Then, Joe Adams, “leather-lunged announcer,” would relay every update via megaphone to the crowds gathered below on the Monroe Street side of the newspaper building.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1962: John F. Kennedy sends 3,000 federal troops to University of Mississippi to quell riots protesting desegregation.