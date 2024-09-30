Pete Rose, baseball’s hit king who was banned from the sport, dies at 83

By Michael Rosenwald Washington post

Pete Rose, who won two World Series titles with his hometown Cincinnati Reds on his path to breaking the all-time hits record but whose stardom disintegrated after he was caught gambling on his team as manager, leading to his banishment from the game and exclusion from the Hall of Fame, died Monday in Clark County, Nevada. He was 83.

His death was confirmed by the county medical examiner’s office, which did not share additional details.

Known as Charlie Hustle for his aggressive and showy style of play – diving headfirst into bases, sprinting to first base after a walk – Rose was also one of baseball’s most popular, versatile and polarizing players during his 24-year playing career.

After stints with the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies and Montreal Expos, Rose retired as a player in 1986 with 4,256 hits and a career batting average of .303, hitting above .300 15 seasons. Most baseball historians and stat aficionados presume that the combination of Mr. Rose’s skill and longevity – the average MLB career is about six years – will make his hits record impossible to beat.

Rose played almost everywhere in the field – first, second, third and in both corners of the outfield. He collected three batting titles, was an All -Star 17 times, and won the World Series three times, including back-to-back titles in 1975 and 1976 for the Reds in Cincinnati, where in 1985, in front of 47,000 jubilant fans, he broke Ty Cobb’s Major League Baseball record for hits. It had stood since 1928.

Rose was obsessed with Cobb and his record, once saying “I know everything about Ty Cobb except the size of his hat.” Like Cobb, he could hit the ball almost anywhere he wanted, taking advantage of his ability as a switch hitter to bat righty against lefties and vice versa, which always gave him the best view of a pitcher’s release. But the two players were also similar in their reckless on- and-off-the-field behavior, with their dangerous tempers and disregard for the safety of others. Mr. Rose horrified teammates when he collided with and severely injured catcher Ray Fosse during a headfirst slide in the 1970 All-Star Game.

Rose’s career-altering troubles began in the late 1980s, when his playing career was over and he managed the Reds. In 1989, reports surfaced that Rose was deep in debt from gambling. Major League Baseball hired lawyer John M. Dowd to investigate and, in June 1989, the commissioner’s office released a 225-page report with testimony from Rose’s bookies that he bet on baseball – including the Reds, while he was managing the team – during the 1985, ’86 and ’87 seasons.

MLB enacted a rule in 1927 that expressly banned for life any player or manager gambling on a games in which he is involved, and Commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti did just that to Rose in 1989. The next year, Rose pleaded guilty to federal tax charges after failing to report $354,968 in income from autograph fees and memorabilia sales. He served five months in federal prison.

Rose denied the gambling allegations, including under oath and in interviews, for 15 years. “I’m not going to admit to something that didn’t happen,” he told then-NBC Sports reporter Jim Gray in 1999. “I know you’re getting tired of hearing me say that.” He finally admitted to lying in a tell-all book published in 2004, acknowledging that he was a gambling addict who bet on games he managed for the Reds.

Rose’s reputation as Charlie Hustle, as someone who would in his words “walk through hell in a gasoline suit to play baseball,” was sullied forever.

“The force of his severely narrowed will, which made him an All-Star, had – had to have – its dark side,” wrote George Will, a Washington Post political columnist and author of several baseball books. “In the process of becoming a star, by dint of extreme concentration he became unusually self-absorbed and blind to the rules of living. Those are rules which, ignored long and thoroughly enough, can take a fearful toll.”

Peter Edward Rose was born in Cincinnati on April 14, 1941, and grew up on the city’s hardscrabble West Side. Before becoming a bank cashier, his father had played semipro football.

“The first clear memory I have of Dad involves sports,” Mr. Rose told Sport magazine in 1971. “I can still remember carrying the water bucket for his football team when I was only a little shaver. … I remember how proud I was that I was able to share such an important part of Dad’s life.”

They began tossing a baseball to each other when Mr. Rose was 2. He almost never put the ball down, playing in the local Little League and practicing by himself, usually instead of doing his homework. In his 2005 biography “Hustle: The Myth, Life, and Lies of Pete Rose” journalist Michael Sokolove described a woman who remembered driving by Schulte’s Fish House on Sundays in the late 1940s.

“Each time she would see little Pete Rose, maybe six or seven years old, pounding a ball against the wall of the restaurant,” Sokolove wrote. “On her way back five or six hours later she would see him in the same spot, still tossing the ball. At first the woman thought the young boy must be hopelessly bored. Then she feared that perhaps he was daffy. Finally she decided that he was simply determined.”

Mr. Rose wasn’t big like the other athletes at school. His friends called him Pee-Wee or even Gimp because of his “chugging, hippity-hop gait,” as Sokolove put it. A poor student, he also failed his sophomore year of high school. It was through sheer grit and his father’s insistence that he learn to switch hit that helped Mr. Rose overcompensate for his size and athletic ability.

Still, baseball scouts weren’t initially impressed with his ability. “Can’t run, hit, throw or field,” a scout wrote in one report. “All Rose can do is hustle.” But Mr. Rose, who eventually grew to be 5 foot 11 with a thick, powerful physique, got some help from his uncle, a part-time scout who begged the Reds to give him a shot.

In 1960, Mr. Rose showed up in the minor leagues with a crew cut, a big mouth and a knack for getting on base. He impressed James Bristol, his manager in Macon, Ga.

“You could see he was going to be something, even in the minor leagues,” Bristol later told Los Angeles Times sports columnist Jim Murray. “You knew he was going to set records at something, if not Cobb’s. All that determination. He didn’t hit a ball, he attacked it. He was like a guy breaking up a dogfight.”

In 1963, at age 21, Rose arrived at spring training in Florida as a long shot to make the big league team. But Don Blasingame, the team’s regular second baseman, pulled a groin muscle, and Rose got his chance, making himself “unavoidably noticeable,” as Sports Illustrated put it, at the plate and in the field.

One afternoon, in a game against the Yankees, future Hall of Famers Whitey Ford and Mickey Mantle sat together watching the game on the dugout steps. Rose was at bat. After ball four, he sprinted to first base, something nobody in baseball – at any level – did after drawing a walk.

Ford and Mantle laughed.

“Look at that,” Mantle said. “There goes Charlie Hustle.”

The nickname stuck.

Rose made the big -league team that spring, traveling north with his new teammates to start the season in Cincinnati. He hit .273 and won the National League’s Rookie of the Year award. That summer, he met his future wife, Karolyn Engelhardt at a horse racing track.

Rose won back-to-back batting titles in 1968 and 1969, and during his 24-year career he led the National League in hits seven times. During 10 of those seasons, he had more than 200 hits, including 230 in 1973.

“Pete played the game, always, for keeps,” his Reds teammate Joe Morgan wrote in his autobiography, “A Life in Baseball.” “Every game was the seventh game of the World Series. He had this unbelievable capacity to literally roar through 162 games as if they were each that one single game.”

That included the 1970 All-Star Game, which gave baseball fans watching on national television the clearest – and ugliest – illustration of just how far Mr. Rose would go to win.

With the game at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati tied with two outs in the bottom of the 12th inning, Mr. Rose was on second base when Jim Hickman’s base hit sent Mr. Rose flying around third base as the winning run. Center fielder Amos Otis fired the ball to catcher Fosse. Mr. Rose put his shoulder down and barreled into Fosse like a football player, severely injuring the catcher’s shoulder.

Fosse was never the same after that play. But Mr. Rose scored, and his team won.

“I could never have looked my father in the eye again, if I hadn’t hit Fosse that day,” Mr. Rose later said, adding that “nobody told me they changed it to girls’ softball between third and home.”

Baseball writers were appalled.

“What Rose did in the 1970 All-Star Game was within the rules,” Will wrote. “It also was unnecessary, disproportionate, and slightly crazy.”

“In time,” Will added, “he would shred written rules, of baseball and society.”

The 1970s were Rose’s best years. Cincinnati was known as the Big Red Machine, winning four National League pennants and two World Series titles during the decade, with Rose batting leadoff and future Hall of Famers Joe Morgan, Johnny Bench and Tony Perez behind him.

In 1973, Rose won his third batting title, hitting .338 with 230 hits. As the hits piled up throughout the ’70s and ’80s, sportswriters began wondering whether Rose had Ty Cobb’s immortal record of 4,191 hits in his sights. (Some baseball historians have argued that due to scoring errors the real record was 4,189.)

After five seasons with the Phillies, Rose played in Montreal for a year before returning to the Reds in 1984 as a player-manager, playing only part time as he continued to chip away at Cobb’s record. On Sept. 11, 1985, at age 44, Rose notched hit No. 4,192 at Riverfront Stadium on a line drive off San Diego pitcher Eric Show.

At first base, he took off his helmet and held up the “No. 1” sign with his finger. The standing ovation lasted seven minutes.

“I cried when my father died,” Rose told reporters after the game. “And tonight.”

With his playing career over, Rose continued managing the Reds.

According to the Dowd Report, as it became known, Rose bet on a game he was managing five minutes before it started. Rose would get updates on how his bets were doing during games from a friend sitting behind home plate indicating “with his fingers and a thumbs -up or -down how many games Mr. Rose was winning and how many he was losing,” the report said.

As part of the agreement he signed, Rose acknowledged a lifetime suspension – despite denials of gambling – but could apply for reinstatement after one year.

“The burden is entirely on Mr. Rose to reconfigure his life in a way he deems appropriate,” Giamatti said in announcing the ban.

But Rose continued to gamble and even moved to Las Vegas. Meanwhile, the Baseball Hall of Fame’s board of directors passed a rule aimed specifically at Rose, saying that any player banned from baseball would also be ineligible for election.

In Rose’s 2004 memoir, “My Prison Without Bars” (co-written with (Rick Hill), he publicly admitted that he had bet on baseball and the Reds – every night, though never to lose.

Rose was never reinstated in baseball. The Hall of Fame never admitted him. And his imprudent behavior continued.

In 2022, when he returned to Philadelphia for a reunion to celebrate the 1980 World Series title he won with the Phillies after leaving the Reds, Mr. Rose was asked by a female reporter about allegations that he had a sexual relationship with an underage Ohio girl during the 1970s while married with two kids.

The claim surfaced during a defamation lawsuit Mr. Rose filed against Dowd. The woman, never publicly identified, said the sexual relationship began when she was 14 or 15; Mr. Rose acknowledged having sex with the woman but said she was 16, which would make her old enough to consent under Ohio law.

“It was 55 years ago, babe,” Mr. Rose told the reporter. He further brushed aside the issue saying, “I’m here for the Philly organization and who cares what happened 50 years ago?”

Mr. Rose’s marriages to Engelhardt and former Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader Carol Woliung ended in divorce. He had two children from his first marriage, Fawn and Pete Jr.; two children from his second marriage, Tyler and Cara; and a daughter, Morgan, from a relationship with a woman named Terryl Rubio. Morgan filed a successful paternity suit to have Mr. Rose recognize her as his daughter, after blood tests proved it.

Late in life, he was in a relationship with Playboy model Kiana Kim, who is nearly 40 years his junior.

Information on survivors was not immediately available.

In Las Vegas, Rose worked five days a week signing autographs at a sports memorabilia store in the mall at Caesars Palace. For $99, he’d sign a ball. For $150, he’d sign a bat. Rose sat at his autograph table all day long with a cardboard cutout behind him – Charlie Hustle, standing on first base at Riverfront Stadium with his finger pointed in the air.

“I approach it the same way as going to the ballpark,” Mr. Rose said in an ESPN interview. “I want to give the people who own the shop a good effort. I’m going to give the fans what they come in to pay for. And I’m going to get up, I’m gonna smile, and I’m gonna go home.”

But he also confessed to wanting something more.

“I would rather be managing a baseball team,” he said, “to be honest with you.”