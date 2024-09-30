The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Photos of devastation caused by Helene’s floodwaters in North Carolina

Hurricane Helene washed out a bridge on Highway 22 in North Cove, N.C.  (Julia Wall/For The Washington Post)
By Washington Post staff

After battering Florida as a Category 4 hurricane Thursday, Helene dumped historic rainfall on Georgia, the Carolinas and other states, spurring flash flooding and leaving scores of people confirmed dead, with others still missing. The highest death toll was in North Carolina, where flooding wiped out whole communities. Residents there and across vast areas of the Southeast were without water, power, and phone and internet communication. Rescues continued Sunday as the flood started to recede.