Prep roundup: Jennah Wanner scores twice for Gonzaga Prep girls soccer; Tyler Capaul knocks in 5 for Lewis and Clark slowpitch

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Girls soccer

Gonzaga Prep 4, Ferris 0: Jennah Wanner scored two goals and the visiting Bullpups (6-2-1, 3-0) beat the Saxons (4-5, 1-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Myann Johansen made 18 saves for Ferris.

Ridgeline vs Cheney: Makenna Moore, Emmy Van Lith and Ellie Moore scored late in the second half and the visiting Falcons (3-4-2, 2-1) beat the Blackhawks (2-5, 0-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Maleah Moore had six saves for the clean sheet.

Mt. Spokane 3, University 1: Bre Caul scored twice, including an insurance marker in the second half, and the Wildcats (7-0, 3-0) topped the Titans (5-3-1, 1-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Carsyn Gildehaus scored for U-Hi.

West Valley 4, Othello 0: Jenna Howe scored the game’s first goal and earned an assist on the final goal and the visiting Eagles (7-0-1) beat the Huskies (3-4-2) in a nonleague game.

Slowpitch

University 17, Ridgeline 11: Kai Coursey went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs and the Titans (9-2, 7-1) beat the Falcons (8-2, 6-2) in a GSL game. Quincy Coder had a home run, a double, and five RBIs for Ridgeline.

Mt. Spokane 13, Ferris 10: Avery Fox hit a home run, Riley Kincaid added a double with three RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (10-0, 8-0) beat the Saxons (6-4, 5-3) in a GSL game. Marrin Teel went 3 for 4 with two solo home runs for Ferris.

Shadle Park 14, Rogers 0: McKenzie Duncan went 2 for 2 with a home run, double, and three RBIs and the visiting Highlanders (7-3, 6-2) beat the Pirates (2-8, 1-7) in a GSL game.

Mead 10, Deer Park 0: Kayla Larsen and Jaycee Coffield both went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and the Panthers (8-2, 6-2) beat the visiting Stags (3-7, 2-6) in a GSL game.

Lewis and Clark 24, Gonzaga Prep 12: Tyler Capaul went 2 for 4 with a home run, triple and five RBIs and the visiting Tigers (5-5, 4-4) beat the Bullpups (1-9, 1-7) in a GSL game. Rhiannon Kilgore added three runs, two triples, and four RBIs for LC.

Central Valley 26, Cheney 7: Shiloh McCoy and Ella Bendele had three hits apiece and combined to drive in nine and the visiting Bears (7-6, 5-3) beat the Blackhawks (1-9, 1-7) in a GSL game. Kaelin Knott-Harmer had five hits and three RBIs for CV.

East Valley 18, North Central 2 (5): Shelby Swanson went 2 for 3 with a homer, double and four RBIs and the Knights (4-6, 4-5) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-10, 0-8) in a GSL game. Samantha Halvorsen hit a triple and knocked in three for EV.