Baby alert! Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney welcome a second child

By Alexandra Del Rosario Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – The latest member of Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney’s growing family has arrived.

The Oscar-winning “Silver Linings Playbook” and “Mother!” star welcomed her second baby with the art dealer this month, a source confirmed to People. The magazine reported on Tuesday that Lawrence and Maroney were spotted in New York City on Monday after the arrival of their newest child. Additional details, including the baby’s name and sex, were not disclosed.

A representative for Lawrence did not immediately respond to the Los Angeles Times’ request for confirmation on Tuesday.

Lawrence, 34, and Maroney, 40, married in October 2019 in Newport, Rhode Island, and share toddler son Cy. The actor has kept her family life out of the public eye for the most part, but news she was expecting baby No. 2 broke in October.

A representative for Lawrence first confirmed to Vogue at the time that the actor was pregnant. The magazine reported her pregnancy after she was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a T-shirt and sweater “with her baby bump just visible.”

In a November 2023 Interview conversation with “Kardashians” reality star and Kylie Cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner, Lawrence spoke about upping her personal security detail after welcoming Cy in 2022 and adapting to their presence.