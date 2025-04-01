Colorado licenses its first psilocybin healing center

By Tiney Ricciardi Denver Post

DENVER – Psychedelic-assisted therapy is one step closer to becoming legally available in Colorado, with the state’s first healing center obtaining a license to offer the service this week.

On Monday, the state’s Natural Medicine Division issued an operational license to the Center Origin, a wellness center at 1440 Blake St., Suite 330, in Denver. The business expects to begin offering psilocybin-assisted therapy to adults by late April, said co-founder and CEO Elizabeth Cooke.

Cooke opened the Center Origin in Denver in 2023 with a roster of practitioners specializing in yoga, massage, breathwork and reiki. Her goal was to build a community and brand recognition in anticipation of psychedelic therapy becoming legally available.

The Center Origin will soon shift to make psychedelic-assisted therapy its primary offering, complete with preparation, administration, and integration sessions. It will also offer “microdosing support” and a range of psychedelic-focused community events, like weekly integration circles, a book club, and mycology classes, per a statement.

Additionally, clients will have access to providers of gentle yoga, Thai massage, sound baths, breathwork, meditation and aromatherapy, before or after their guided trip, to enhance the therapeutic experience, Cooke said.

In controlled studies, large doses of psilocybin – the psychoactive compound in “magic mushrooms” – have shown promise in treating mental heath conditions such as severe depression, addiction, and end-of-life anxiety. Beyond research settings, Americans have sought out psychedelic-assisted therapy underground for help managing mental health ailments and for spiritual development.

In 2022, Colorado became the second state, behind Oregon, to legalize the service and make it more accessible. The first licenses for this nascent industry were issued to prospective business owners earlier this year. The Center Origin is the first business to be approved by the state.

“We are honored to lead the way in bringing regulated psychedelic services to Colorado,” Cooke said in a statement. “This licensure represents not only a major step forward in mental health treatment and individual and community healing, but also a commitment to safety, education, and responsible care for those exploring the therapeutic and transformative potential of psychedelics.”