Hooters files for bankruptcy, but some restaurants to remain operating

By Frances Vinall Washington Post

Hooters, the restaurant chain known for chicken wings and the revealing outfits worn by its female waitstaff, filed for bankruptcy in a Texas court on Monday.

The Atlanta-based company, Hooters of America, said in a news release that it has reached an agreement to sell some of its restaurants to a group of two current franchisees, including the original founder of the chain, Hooters Inc.

Hooters Inc. said the group would buy more than 100 restaurants out of about 305 Hooters-branded restaurants worldwide.

The franchisee group would also step in to provide support to other franchises after Hooters of America ceased ownership, it said in a news release. “We will be well-positioned to return this iconic brand to its historic success,” said Neil Kiefer, the CEO of Hooters Inc.

Hooters of America is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allows a business to continue operating while its finances are restructured. The company expects to move through the process in about 90 to 120 days, according to a release.

Hooters began in Clearwater, Florida, in 1983. Its business model – pairing fried food with an all-female waitstaff clad in a uniform of a tight white branded top and tiny orange shorts – was a hit. The Hooters brand launched a calendar of “Hooters Girls” in 1985, a television spot in 1987, an airline in 2003 and a Las Vegas casino hotel in 2006.

But, more recently, Hooters of America has been owned by investment companies, accumulated debt and closed restaurants. It owes about $376 million, according to court documents.

The chain has long been divisive – for some a part of the fabric of American communities and for others an offensive brand that objectifies women. In 1995, it organized protests over reports that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission was considering attempting to compel it to also hire male waitstaff at its restaurants (which didn’t happen).

Last year, Hooters reached a $250,000 settlement with the EEOC over allegations it gave preferential treatment to white employees.

Hooters Inc. sold rights to the Hooters brand after the Clearwater restaurant was founded and has continued operating restaurants as franchises mostly in Florida and Illinois. Kiefer said it was “excited and optimistic about our future plans for the Hooters brand.”