Paul Dillon, Zack Zappone and Tyler Tamoush: Spokane is not represented for 911

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Paul Dillon, Zack Zappone and Tyler Tamoush

When you call 911, you are likely facing one of the worst moments in your life. In that moment, you expect a quick, reliable response because the difference between life and death can come down to seconds.

Behind every emergency call is a network of call-takers, dispatchers and public safety professionals working tirelessly to connect people in crisis to what they need. But ensuring that 911 systems function smoothly is not just about the people answering the calls. It is about the technology, infrastructure and investment required to build and maintain an emergency communications system that truly works.

In 2018, Spokane County established Spokane Regional Emergency Communications as a public development authority, a government-owned corporation that carries out public projects using taxpayer dollars. SREC provides 911 dispatch services for law enforcement and fire agencies throughout Spokane County. Currently, the Spokane Fire Department uses SREC’s services, while the Spokane Police Department operates its own secondary call-taking and dispatch system. This results in 911 calls for police being transferred from SREC to SPD, which can cause delays.

Discussions on fully integrating the police department into SREC have been ongoing for years and we believe regionalization can work but it must be done fairly.

Currently, the city of Spokane has only two seats on SREC’s 10-member board. This is despite the city generating a significant portion of call volume and revenue. The city of Spokane also contributes approximately 48% of SREC’s annual revenue, though the city represents 42% of the county population. In other words, the city of Spokane represents the highest calls for service and contributes the most money, but we do not have a say about 911 services and how the needs of our residents are met.

After an independent consultant analysis, the city proposed changes to SREC’s board and financial structure in an effort to make it more fair and representative for Spokane residents. But the SREC board immediately dismissed those concerns and instead voted to kick the Spokane Fire Department out of its system and impose a deadline of Jan. 1 for the city of Spokane to establish its own 911 service.

We know we can develop an emergency communications system that is responsive and effective. We have experience from running a secondary system through SPD and from previous fire dispatch services. But to appropriately operate a new system, we must aggressively pursue all funding options.

House Bill 1258 would ensure that 911 excise tax revenue generated by Spokane residents is properly allocated to the city’s new emergency communications system. Opponents will say this bill is not a fair distribution of taxes, but if the city is being forced to stand up its own system, it is only fair that we can access the resources we generate for that system. We want to thank state Reps. Timm Ormsby, Natasha Hill, and Mike Volz for supporting this legislation.

Ensuring taxpayer fairness and fortifying Spokane’s police and fire departments’ ability to respond quickly and effectively is what matters most. That is exactly what HB 1258 does: support our first responders and create a more balanced tax system. Now, that’s a win-win.

Councilman Paul Dillon serves as council president pro tem and chair of the Finance and Administration Committee. Councilman Zack Zappone serves as the chair of Public Safety and Community Health Committee. Tyler Tamoush serves as the chair of the Community Assembly Neighborhood Safety Committee.