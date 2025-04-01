Prep roundup: Brady Strahl leads Gonzaga Prep baseball over University; Bella Brischle paces Mead softball over Gp

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s spring high school sports from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

4A/3A Gonzaga Prep 14, University 6: Brady Strahl had two hits, two RBIs and two runs and the visiting Bullpups (6-2, 4-1) beat the Titans (4-3, 3-2).

Logan Spradling led University with three hits, including a home run and four RBIs.

Cheney 9, Ferris 8: Dawes Hanson went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and the Blackhawks (4-2, 2-2) beat the visiting Saxons (0-6, 0-4). Harper Dissmore went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Ferris.

Shadle Park 2, Lewis and Clark 1: Tommy Krotzer and Tyler Yarger had three hits apiece and the Highlanders (3-3, 1-3) beat the visiting Tigers (2-3, 2-2). Gunner Holloway led LC with two hits.

Ridgeline 10, Mead 1: Charlie Lynn had two hits, three RBIs and two runs and the Falcons (3-4, 3-1) beat the visiting Panthers (0-6, 0-5).

2ARogers 12, East Valley 2: Jacob Proctor had two hits and four RBIs and the visiting Pirates (2-8, 2-6) beat the Knights (0-9, 0-7). Kyler Goll led East Valley with two hits.

Nonleague

Colville 7, Deer Park 3: Kyle Bradfield had 10 strikeouts and went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI as the visiting Crimson Hawks (4-3) beat the Stags (5-2). Ezekiel Callaham went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Deer Park.

Softball 4A/3A

Mead 13, Gonzaga Prep 2: Bella Brischle went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs and the visiting Panthers (7-1, 5-1) beat the Bullpups (0-9, 0-7). Reese Jones-Ross went 1 for 2 with two RBIs for Gonzaga Prep.

Mt. Spokane 10, Cheney 0: The Wildcats (9-0, 7-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (2-6, 2-5)

Ridgeline 11, Central Valley 10: Lilley Triplett went 5 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs and the Falcons (6-2, 6-1) beat the visiting Bears (3-4, 3-2). Whitney Hollen went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI for Central Valley.

University 7, Lewis and Clark 6: Ashlyn Carver went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and the Titans (6-3, 5-2) beat the visiting Tigers (0-7, 0-7). Rhiannon Kilgore went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Lewis and Clark.

2A West Valley, North Central:

Deer Park 12, Pullman 2: Lucy Lanthrop had four hits including a triple, a double and three RBIs as the Stags (7-0, 7-0) beat the visiting Greyhounds (2-5, 2-3). Cori Stewart had two hits including a double and an RBI for Pullman.

East Valley 13, Rogers 3: Sierra Whitmore went 2 for 5 with a double and four RBIs and the Knights (4-3, 4-1) beat the visiting Pirates (0-6, 0-4) . Kay Davis tripled for Rogers.Rogers, Pullman:

{strong style=”font-size: 12px;”}Northport, Lakeside (DH): {/strong}

Boys soccer

GSL 2ANorth Central 2, Clarkston 0: Kayden Chau scored one goal, Owen Bischoff had two assists and the Wolfpack (3-5-1, 2-4) defeated the visiting Bantams (2-5, 1-5).

Jame LeBret had nine saves for the Bantams.

Pullman 1, West Valley 0: Clarens Dollin scored the winning goal in the 78th minute and the Greyhounds (9-0, 5-0) beat the visiting Eagles (7-1, 4-1).