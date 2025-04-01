Texas measles outbreak grows to 422 cases; two counties near central Texas report cases

By Emily Brindley The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — The Texas public health department is now reporting a total of 422 measles cases in the ongoing outbreak that began in Gaines County. The outbreak has now spread to two additional counties, both in the center of the state.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Tuesday morning that Brown County and Erath County have one measles case each, connected to the outbreak that began in West Texas.

There are now three counties outside of West Texas and the Panhandle that have reported connected cases. Lamar County, in northeast Texas, has a total of 10 connected measles cases.

The new update shows the state’s measles cases grew again over the past few days, from 400 cases reported Friday. Since the outbreak began, 42 people in Texas have been hospitalized.

Texas’ count doesn’t include additional, connected cases reported in New Mexico and Oklahoma.

The state of New Mexico reported a total of 48 cases on Tuesday, and the state of Oklahoma reported a total of 10 cases on Tuesday.

The three-state outbreak has also seen two deaths.

In late February, an unvaccinated child in Texas died after being hospitalized with measles complications; That was the first measles death reported in the U.S. in a decade. Then, in New Mexico, an adult who had died also tested positive for measles.

Already, about three months into the year, the state of Texas has reported more measles cases in 2025 than in any other full year since 1992. The 2025 case count is still a ways from that year’s total. In 1992, the state reported more than 1,000 measles cases.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can live on surfaces and in the air for hours after an infected person has left. The virus spreads mostly among unvaccinated people, as the two-dose measles vaccine is 97% effective at preventing measles infection.

Public health experts have repeatedly said that measles vaccination is the best line of defense against an outbreak.

The vaccine is typically recommended for children beginning at about 12 months of age. The vaccine is advised for nearly everyone, including older children and adults can also get vaccinated. The vaccine is not recommended for people who are pregnant or immunocompromised.

People can contact their local health authorities, their doctor or their pharmacy to ask about vaccination.