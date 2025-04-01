Trump administration says it mistakenly deported Salvadoran migrant

By Maria Sacchetti and María Luisa Paúl Washington Post

The Trump administration acknowledged in a court filing that it had wrongly deported an immigrant living in Maryland to a mega-prison in El Salvador despite a court ruling prohibiting it, but alleged that U.S. officials are unable to pressure the Central American nation to return the man to his family in the United States.

Officials deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who is Salvadoran, on March 15 as part of a surprise airlift of purported gang members to the Terrorism Confinement Center in El Salvador, where they were surrounded by armed soldiers and hooded police who shaved their heads and locked them inside high-walled cells. His removal came six years after an immigration judge found that Abrego had testified credibly that he could be harmed or killed by gang members in that country.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers acknowledged in court records that they were aware of internal forms forbidding them from sending Abrego to El Salvador, and called his removal an “oversight.”

“On March 15, although ICE was aware of his protection from removal to El Salvador, Abrego Garcia was removed to El Salvador because of an administrative error,” the government wrote in a declaration, first reported by the Atlantic.

Abrego’s lawyers filed an emergency lawsuit last month saying the rapid removal violated federal and international law, and warning that Abrego is being “subjected to torture and an imminent risk of death.” His lawyers urged a federal judge to order the U.S. government to negotiate with El Salvador for his release and return to his family in the United States.

But the Justice Department, even as it acknowledged the mistake, said it could not use diplomacy or financial pressures to free Abrego because it would threaten U.S. foreign policy and its relationship with an ally in the fight against gangs.

Trump administration lawyers added that Abrego’s lawsuit is moot because he is no longer in U.S. custody, and downplayed the risks he faces in prison. “Plaintiffs have not clearly shown a likelihood that Abrego Garcia will be tortured or killed” in the prison, the government wrote in court records.

The Trump administration’s admission of a potentially life-threatening mistake - and its refusal to attempt to correct it - comes amid accusations that federal officers are increasingly turning to inhumane and illegal tactics to fulfill the president’s campaign promises of carrying out the largest numbers of deportations in U.S. history. Trump has reopened family detention centers, held migrants in a former prison for terror suspects at Guantánamo Bay and has invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to expel alleged gang members without a hearing, although his use of that wartime power is on hold as it is argued in court.

And on Monday, a federal judge ruled that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem, after spreading discriminatory stereotypes about Venezuelans, had unlawfully threatened hundreds of thousands of immigrants with deportation to that country, despite U.S. recognition that it is a high-risk destination because of political repression and crime.

Abrego, the son of a former police officer in El Salvador, has no criminal record in the United States or El Salvador, his lawyers said in court records. To the contrary, they said he fled to the United States when he was 16 because a violent gang was trying to recruit him and extort money from his mother. He crossed the southern border illegally, found work in construction and set off in search of a better life.

Police detained him and others in 2019 while they were looking for work at a Home Depot in Maryland. A confidential informant alleged Abrego belonged to the MS-13 gang, with roots in the U.S. and El Salvador. But at his deportation proceeding, a U.S. immigration judge found that Abrego was the one at risk of gang violence.

The judge found that Abrego and his relatives credibly testified that gang members had been trying to extort money from his mother’s pupusa shop for years, forcing the family to move three times. At first the gang tried to recruit his older brother, who fled to the United States, court records show. Then they came after Abrego, who fled, too.

In 2019, an immigration judge said Abrego was ineligible for asylum because he had applied too late after crossing the border. But he said it was clear that Abrego would face threats from a gang, known as Barrio 18, if forced to return to El Salvador. The judge granted him a protection called “withholding of removal.”

“The court finds the Respondent credible,” the judge ruled.

Abrego, now married to a U.S. citizen, is a sheet metal apprentice seeking a journeyman’s license at the University of Maryland. He has two stepchildren and a son, all of whom have disabilities.

ICE officers pulled Abrego over on March 12 as he drove home from his son’s grandmother’s house. His 5-year-old son, who has been diagnosed with autism and is unable to speak, was in the back seat. Officers told Abrego his immigration status had changed, handcuffed him and called his wife to rush to the scene to collect her son, court records show.

His wife said Abrego “appeared confused, distraught, and crying” before officials took him away, according to the records.

Nearly three weeks passed before the government admitted its error in court records Monday.

Even so, officials said there was no evidence that Abrego is in danger in the notorious prison reportedly filled with alleged gang members and terrorists. They parried media reports that they had paid El Salvador millions of dollars to house detainees, and therefore had leverage to release them.

And, in a court declaration, acting Field Office Director Robert Cerna in Harlingen, Texas, attempted to resurrect the unproven accusation that Abrego was a gang member - claiming once more, without evidence, that he had a prominent role in MS-13.

“The United States does not have custody over Abrego Garcia,” officials wrote, adding that there was nothing more the court could do for him.

Abrego’s wife, Jennifer, said in court records last month that it was frightening to defend her husband against allegations, despite the lack of evidence against him.

“It was so emotional and unfair,” she said in court records, recalling his 2019 deportation proceedings. “It was so clear that they had absolutely no evidence that Kilmar was ever a gang member, yet they made us prove he was not one. It should be the other way around.”

She said she was horrified that it was still happening six years later. When El Salvador released images of its new prisoners, she said she recognized her husband from his tattoos and scars on his shaved head. She saw prison guards dragging him in videos, which the Trump administration celebrated online.

“This has been a nightmare for my family,” she wrote. “My children need their father.”