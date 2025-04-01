WSU medical school celebrates 10th birthday, marking nearly 250 medical doctors graduated

Washington State University’s medical school celebrated its 10th anniversary on Tuesday.

A decade ago, then-Gov. Jay Inslee repealed a century-old law that allowed only the University of Washington to offer a school of medicine in the state. Two years later, the Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine opened its doors to an incoming class of 60 medical students, all Washington residents, with the hopes that they’d practice in the Evergreen State. “Homegrown health care,” school administrators called it.

“We’ve grown into a dynamic institution that has become a critical force in key areas across the state,” College of Medicine Dean Dr. James Record said at an anniversary party. “In driving community-informed research that translates into real-world outcomes, in providing clinical care to those who would need it and not otherwise be able to receive it, in training future healthcare leaders across the state, addressing health care shortages and expanding access in rural and underserved areas.”

The anniversary celebration Tuesday coincided with the first day for new WSU President Betsy Cantwell, who is the school’s first woman leader.

Since its inception, 900 health care providers have graduated from the school, including 248 medical doctors.

Of the school’s inaugural class of 60, 29 went on to three-year residencies, while others matched in fellowships and internships elsewhere. Of those who matched to a residency in their area of practice, 62% are done with training and have entered their practice. 67% of those grads are practicing in Washington, aligning with the school’s “homegrown health care” mission.

The school has since opened three residency programs for graduates in the state: internal medicine residency in Everett, family medicine residency in Pullman and a pediatric residency in Spokane.

The school has secured over $155 million in funding for research in areas including cancer, addiction, autism and neuroscience.

“With the graduation of 80 students for each of the classes, if those folks touched 10 to 20,000 lives, each of the graduating classes touches over a million lives. Think about that,” said Daryll DeWald, WSU executive vice president and chancellor.