A Grip on Sports: Maybe it’s not time for panic but there are other words that seem applicable to the M’s slow start

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Too early to panic? The first day of April is always too early to panic. Too early to be concerned? No. Unless you want to suffer the heartaches of a fool.

• The Mariners didn’t fool anyone in the offseason. Their incremental offensive additions were always going to be seen with a jaundiced eye, even if they had bolted out of the gate like a torpedo. They haven’t.

The last game of their season-opening seven-game homestand is this afternoon. They aren’t hitting, they aren’t finding ways to manufacture runs often enough and Wednesday’s opposing pitcher just happens to be the best the American League has to offer. As well as a hometown guy, who spent college years a couple miles up the road from T-Mobile at Seattle University.

You think maybe Tarik Skubal, who won the A.L. Cy Young last season featuring a nearly impossible-to-hit changeup, will be fired up? And the 2-4 M’s will be up to the challenge?

If you didn’t answer yes and no to those questions, you haven’t been watching closely. Once again it is taking the offense a while to get locked in. In the small sample size – six games, four of which were losses – the M’s are hitting .166. That’s basically 1-for-6. And it’s that bad despite Jorge Polanco, who is on paternity leave, a surprising 6-for-15 in his four games.

You think the league’s 29th-best offense – remember, there are only 30 teams – will be up for the Skubal test?

Funny, I kind of do. It would be such a Mariner thing to do, to break out against a pitcher who was almost unhittable at times last season. And head off to San Francisco on a roll.

• There are usually more than a dozen years or so between the emergence of cicadas, right? A long stretch before their incessant brooding bugs the heck out of those poor folks who share a common ground with them.

It’s not nearly that long between cycles of way-too-physical play in college hoops. It only takes about five years or so. And we are about at the end of that phase.

It’s noticeable, isn’t it? During the NCAA tournament, the idea of freedom of movement melted away. And the game is the poorer for it. Well, the mid-majors are poorer because of it.

Everyone is aware the more talented players have been migrating toward the power conferences. It’s where the money is. But schools such as Final Four survivors Houston, Auburn, Florida and even Duke, also had their pick of the bigger, stronger athletes. Heck, even Elite Eight losers were populated with them.

The difference between the physicality of the average SEC or Big 12 roster and those of Atlantic 10 or Summit ones has grown exponentially. And that’s OK. Expected. Not going to change.

But how those stronger players are allowed to use those skills has.

Every half-decade or so it becomes obvious. And the rules committee decides it is once again time to emphasize something that should just be a core concept that never changes: Offensive players have to be allowed to go from point A to point B with a minimum of disruption. And that minimum doesn’t include grabbing, holding, hugging or the like.

Have you happened to watch the new “in” way to guard a rolling big? Or the preferred way to handle guards using off-ball screens? They both involve more hand contact than the typical Seahawk offensive line drill.

It’s being noticed, mainly by coaches. And, as Ricky Bobby used to say, “if you ain’t holding, you ain’t trying.” Or something to that effect.

There is the usual unintended consequence, as well, to the lack of movement. The best way less-prominent schools have upset powerhouses in past NCAA tournaments revolved around motion offenses that freed up shooters for open 3-pointers. Knock a few down and the differences in talent melt away.

But that’s not possible if the shooters are denied the ability to move.

It’s not the whole reason why upsets were down in this tournament, but it played a role. And made a few of the games darn near impossible to watch.

Our guess is over the offseason, it will be addressed. Directives will go out. An emphasize made. And next year will be better. Those players who found themselves held back this tournament? Out of luck.

And that bugs us.

WSU: After Washington State’s basketball season came to a sudden halt late Monday night, Cougar coach David Riley sat down and tried to evaluate his first season in Pullman. Greg Woods listened and put together this story about what he said. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, the Final Four teams each have their star. It’s always been that way. … Florida and Auburn are not only conference foes, they are also coached by friends. … Oregon State’s season ended in the same place as WSU’s. Just a day later. The Beavers lost to UCF in the Crown Basketball Classic. … Colorado also lost, to Villanova. … USC was one of two western schools to win, topping Tulane. … Boise State was the other and it will play Butler today. … San Diego State enticed its starting center to leave the portal and stay. … Colorado State lost a player and gained one yesterday. … Around the women’s game, a day after Stanford said no one would be entering the portal, former Santa Clara star Tess Heal did just that after one year with the Cardinal. … USC will not have JuJu Watkins next season. At least for most of it. … In football news, Jon Wilner has some thoughts in the Mercury News on what the new-look Pac-12 should do to maximize its exposure. … We linked this story on Husky running back Jonah Coleman yesterday when it ran in the Times. It is in the S-R today. … Washington started spring practice Tuesday and we can pass along some stories from UW’s workout. … Recruiting never stops. Ask Oregon and USC. … Just what are Frank Reich’s plans for his one year as Stanford’s interim coach? He shared them yesterday. … Colorado’s spring practices rolled on. … So did Arizona’s. … Utah is trying to set its quarterback depth chart. … UCLA opened its spring sessions. … USC is in the middle of theirs. … So is Arizona State. … Boise State’s running backs know who they will be compared to. … Fresno State is hitting its students for funds to help fund its move to the Pac-12.

Gonzaga: Ryan Nembhard came to GU as “Andrew’s little brother.” But he leaves it with the two best assist seasons in the school’s outstanding point-guard history. And that history, which dates back to John Stockton, includes his older brother. Jim Meehan went searching for what made Ryan so special. What he found is contained in this story. … Drew Timme is finally in the NBA. And he’s making the most of his time with the Nets. … Elsewhere in the WCC, we had our money on one year. And we were right. Former Saint Mary’s star Aidan Mahaney spent one year in Storrs, Conn., playing for the Huskies. He’s back in the portal.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Mike Bibby has enticed the son of a former NBA star, and current Home Depot pitchman, to Sacramento State. … Montana will keep a player who was granted an extra year of eligibility. … Northern Arizona picked an alum as its new women’s basketball coach. … In football news, Montana State showed that recruiting never stops, even in the Big Sky. … Idaho State is scrapping away the rust in its spring workouts. … UC Davis and Sac State held a pro day together.

Preps: We can pass along a roundup of Tuesday’s prep action. … We tried to run down coverage of Brynn McGaughey’s performance in yesterday’s McDonald’s All-American girls game. But other than her leading both teams in scoring with 17 points, on 8-of-10 shots, there is not much.

Mariners: We linked yesterday’s game story above and here as well.

Seahawks: The NFL is holding meetings in Palm Beach, Fla. That means the folks that run teams are talking, including Hawks’ coach Mike Macdonald and John Schneider. In a nutshell, Sam Darnold is their guy and there is a plan with the offensive line. … It didn’t happen but the NFL needs to ban pushing and pulling of ball carriers. … How did the Rams feel about letting go of Cooper Kupp? … This is a different thought about how the Seahawks will use their first draft pick. … More joint practices may be coming.

Sounders: Ryan Kent isn’t in Seattle for the weather or the food or the coffee. He’s there to help the franchise win.

If there is one Val Kilmer role that I'll always remember, it's not Batman or Jim Morrison or Chris Shiherlis or even Doc Holliday. It's Chris Knight in "Real Genius." Mainly because of his Jiffy Pop idea.