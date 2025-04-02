Spokane Indians fans brave cold weather, rain to meet players, enjoy stadium improvements ahead of Friday home opener

Spokane Indians outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. (2) does a dance during the Community Fan Fest courtesy of Avista on Tuesday, April. 2, 2025 at Avista Stadium in Spokane WA. (James Snook/For The Spokesman-Review)

Chilly weather, hot dogs and an array of enthusiastic mascots mean Spokane Indians baseball is back.

Over 1,100 fans bundled in coats and hats walked Wednesday night into Avista Stadium to meet the players, watch a home run derby and see the new upgrades around the ballpark as part of the annual Indians Fan Fest.

The Indians open the season against the Everett AquaSox Friday night at Avista Stadium.

“This is always a really exciting event because it’s the first chance the fans have to see our new players,” Indians General Manager Kyle Day said.

Alex Leclerc, her 7-year-old son, Carter, and her mother were the first to get autographs from the players, who sat at tables under a red canopy signing Indians posters, baseballs and other items for excited adults and children. The players signed a baseball for the Leclerc family.

Leclerc said she’s been coming to Fan Fest for at least the past seven years.

“I really enjoy Fan Fest,” she said. “I think it’s fun to get to know the players before the season.”

She said they attend Indians games every year, but this will be the first year they bought season tickets. “Bark in the Park” nights, when the Leclerc family brings its dogs dressed in Indians jerseys, are some of her favorite games.

“We’re excited to be out here, with the rain too, which happens almost every Fan Fest year,” she said.

Otto and Doris, the Indians’ Spokanasaurus mascots, and even a Fairchild Air Force Base KC-135 stratotanker mascot greeted children and posed for photos near the end of the player autograph tent. Many fans got in line for concessions, and others entered the team store to gear up for a new season.

Otto Klein, Indians senior vice president, said it’s always fun to see familiar faces, like season ticket holders, back at the ballpark.

“But it’s also our gift to the community,” Klein said. “We can put on a free event where people can come meet the team, see the stadium improvements, everything at once. I really enjoy that.”

The players, wearing white Indians jerseys and red hats and beanies, then hit the field to introduce themselves to the fans, who applauded each player introduction.

The players stated their name, position and hometown. Many added that they were excited to pursue another Northwest League title, after taking home the championship last year, before passing the microphone down the line to the next person.

With a $200 competition as incentive, a few players added flare to their introduction.

A couple of players danced, one asked fans for property he can hunt on, and Stu Flesland, a pitcher from Spokane, said he was excited to be back playing in front of his home fans.

EJ Andrews Jr., an outfielder, won the $200 with his dance moves.

“Let’s win another title this year,” he said to the roar of the crowd.

Avista Stadium also put on a new look for the 2025 season.

The upgrades, which started right after the Indians finished their final homestead of the regular season last year, consisted of replacing the playing field, including new irrigation and drainage, adding padding to the outfield walls, extending protective netting down the foul lines, expanding the dugouts and installing two new, regulation-sized foul poles. The upgrades were required to adhere to Major League Baseball standards.

“It’s been a long road, but we’re really proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish with the facility improvements,” Day said.

He thanked Spokane County, Spokane Valley and Avista for their contributions to the upgrades.

Day said he looked forward to a new digital videoboard above the left-field wall to enhance the crowd experience sometime around midseason.

Brian Gunderson, who grew up and still resides in Spokane Valley, has seen the stadium improvements since it was built in 1958.

His father, Roy Gunderson, oversaw the construction of the stadium as the county parks superintendent. The father laid the last piece of sod in right field the day before the 1958 season started.

He said he remembered his father worked “long days” to finish building the stadium.

“He’s looking down at this stadium liking the improvements they did,” the younger Gunderson said of his father, who died over 20 years ago.

Brian Gunderson, who came out to Fan Fest with his family, said he wanted to see the new improvements, which he called “amazing,” and to chat with Klein.

Gunderson said he and his brother came to Indians games as kids, and he used to sit in the press box with his father, who would sometimes fill in as the public address announcer.

“It was great growing up,” Brian Gunderson said.

He’s continued to attend games throughout his life and held season tickets for over 20 years at one point.

“This is by far the best I’ve ever seen this stadium,” he said.