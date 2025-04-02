Lemony white bean and farro stew is a shoulder season standby

By Ellie Krieger Special to The Washington Post Special to The Washington Post

If you aren’t prepared, spring can catch you off guard.

One minute you’re romping happily in a short-sleeve T-shirt, and the next you’re so chilly you wish you had your puffy coat on.

Just as with clothing, the same goes for food. In the middle of a sunny afternoon, you may be craving a cool, crisp salad for dinner, but by evening, as temperatures dip, all you want is a cozy bowl of soup. This dish is built for the shoulder season, bridging the warm-weather desire for bright, light flavors with the need for a comforting meal when it inevitably turns chilly.

This warm, savory stew of cannellini beans and farro simmered in broth with aromatics until the grain is tender is, at its heart, as warming as a thick woolen sweater. (Use vegetable broth to turn the dish vegan, if you like.) Mashing some of the beans against the side of the pot helps make the dish thick, creamy and luscious.

Then come the light and bright elements: Bite-size pieces of asparagus, ribbons of carrot and a generous splash of lemon juice are stirred in and cooked for just a few minutes, until the vegetables become tender yet remain vibrant.

A finishing drizzle of olive oil, and sprinkle of fresh parsley and chives, seal the deal for a bowl that has you covered no matter what weather spring dishes out.

White Bean and Farro Stew With Spring Vegetables

This stew of white beans and farro, with asparagus, carrot, herbs and lemon, makes an ideal cozy meal during the shoulder season. It will warm you on a chilly day while brightening your table with the sunny promise of spring.

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons plus 4 teaspoons olive oil, divided

1 medium yellow onion (8 ounces), diced

2 stalks celery, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced or finely grated

¾ teaspoon fine salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 (15-ounce) cans no-salt-added cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

½ cup pearled farro, rinsed

3 cups low-sodium or no-salt-added chicken or vegetable broth

1 bunch (1 pound) fresh asparagus, trimmed and sliced at an angle into 1 ½-inch pieces

1 medium carrot, peeled and sliced into ribbons using a vegetable peeler

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

¼ cup chopped fresh chives

STEPS

In a medium (5-quart) pot over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until shimmering. Add the onion and celery, and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the garlic, salt and pepper and cook, stirring, until aromatic, about 1 minute.

Stir in the beans and farro, followed by the broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the farro is tender, about 30 minutes. Using a large spoon, mash some of the beans against the side of the pan to thicken the broth a bit.

Increase the heat to medium, add the asparagus, carrot and lemon juice, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the asparagus and carrot are crisp-tender, 3 to 5 minutes. (The time range will depend on the thickness of the asparagus.)

Divide among individual bowls, drizzle each with 1 teaspoon of the oil, and garnish with the parsley and chives. Serve right away.

Yield: 4 servings

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days. The stew will thicken the longer it sits, as farro absorbs the broth. If desired, loosen it with more broth or water when reheating.