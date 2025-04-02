Prep roundup: Rhiannon Kilgore hits one of three homers for Lewis and Clark fastpitch; Alex Wood scores two goals for Gonzaga Prep boys soccer

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school spring sports from the Greater Spokane League.

Softball

GSL 4A/3A

Lewis and Clark 14, Cheney 10: Rhiannon Kilgore hit one of three home runs for the visiting Tigers (1-7, 1-7) in a win over the Blackhawks (2-7, 2-6). Kilgore went 3 for 4 with a double, three runs and three RBIs. Evelyn Berry and Izzy Heist also homered for LC. Mia Ashcroft went 3 for 4 with a homer, four runs and two RBIs for Cheney.

University 20, Central Valley 1: Berkley Noble struck out seven in a five-inning complete game and the Titans (7-3, 6-2) beat the visiting Bears (3-5, 3-3). Grace Schneider went 2 for 5 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs for U-Hi. Whitney Hollen had two hits and Sophia Salisbury drove in a run for CV.

Ferris 18, Gonzaga Prep 3 (5): Teri Nordling went 2 for 4 with a homer, double, two runs and four RBIs and the Saxons (3-5, 2-4) handled the visiting Bullpups (0-10, 0-8). Chloe Perez-Leyba added three hits and three RBIs for Ferris. Abrihet Epps had two hits and an RBI for G-Prep.

Nonleague

Orofino 28, Clarkston 18: Livia Johnson homered twice and had eight RBIs as visiting Orofino (5-0) beat the Bantams (5-2). Bailey Blaydes and Joey Miller homered for Clarkston.

Baseball

GSL 2A

Pullman 12, Deer Park 2 (6): Brady Coulter went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two stolen bases and the Greyhounds (5-1, 5-1) beat the visiting Stags (5-3, 5-2). Coulter struck out seven over six innings and allowed one earned run on four hits. Ezekiel Callaham singled, doubled and had an RBI.

West Valley 16, North Central 0: Carson Gaumer pitched a five-inning complete game two-hit shutout and went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and the visiting Eagles (7-2, 7-1) blanked the Wolfpack (3-6, 3-5).

Nonleague

Lewis and Clark 12, Lakeside 7: Gunner Holloway went 2 for 2 with a run and three RBIs and the visiting Tigers (4-3) topped the Eagles (1-6). LC’s Brody Bugbee tossed three scoreless innings of relief.

Boys soccer

GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 3, Ferris 1: Alex Wood scored two goals and added an assist and the Bullpups (3-4-2, 2-1) beat the Saxons (1-5, 1-3) at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Central Valley 2, Mead 1: Kevin Ng netted the go-ahead goal in the 74th minute and the visiting Bears (4-3, 2-1) beat the Panthers (2-5, 1-2). AJ Smid opened the scoring for CV in the 53rd minute on an unassisted goal, then Mead tied the game with a goal from Kolbe Wiser in the 66 minute.

Lewis and Clark 9, Shadle Park 0: Cyrille Wangama, Evan Bowman, and Owen Armstrong scored two goals each and the visiting Tigers (8-0-1, 3-0) beat the Highlanders (2-6-1, 0-3).

Mt. Spokane 1, University 0 (OT): Beckett Dornay scored the game-winning goal in overtime and the visiting Wildcats (5-2-1, 2-1) beat the Titans (2-5-1, 2-2)

Ridgeline 2, Cheney 1: The visiting Falcons (5-4, 3-0) edged the Blackhawks (1-6, 0-3). Details were unavailable.