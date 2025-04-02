Pullman city administrator ‘out of office,’ but city declines to say why

Pullman’s top administrative official is “out of office,” and it’s unclear why and when he’ll return.

Mike Urban (City of Pullman website)

City Administrator Mike Urban has served in that position since January 2021, according to the city’s website. He was previously the director of Pullman’s Finance & Administrative Services and is a Washington State University graduate.

Megan Vining, recreation manager for Pullman Parks and Recreation, is serving as the acting city administrator, according to city spokeswoman Meghan Ferrin.

Ferrin said she didn’t know the reason Urban was out of the office and couldn’t comment on it if she did, citing personnel issues.

She said she couldn’t say when he went out of the office, but that the city looks forward to having him back.

Pullman Radio News reported Mayor Francis Benjamin placed Urban on paid administrative leave March 26 “pending an internal investigation,” according to a prepared statement from Urban to Pullman Radio.

“The scope of this investigation has not been made completely clear to me,” Urban wrote in the statement to Pullman Radio. “Based on the little information I was given, I categorically deny all insinuations. Due to the limited information and lack of contact since Wednesday it is in the best interest of my family and I to retain legal counsel to assure a full and fair investigation can occur to restore my professional and personal reputation.”

Benjamin could not be reached for comment.

It’s not the only recent administrative shakeup in Pullman.

Police Chief Jake Opgenorth, who was on administrative leave since December, resigned last week, according to the city.

Cmdr. Aaron Breshears will continue to serve as acting police chief until the appointment of a new chief.