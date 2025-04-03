Actors from the London Stage, one of the oldest Shakespearean touring theater groups, to stage ‘Hamlet’ at Gonzaga

“There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.”

One of the oldest touring Shakespeare theater companies in the world is coming to Gonzaga University.

The Actors from the London Stage will put on “Hamlet” at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center.

Despite its name, the group was founded in 1975 at the University of California Santa Barbara. The artists are now based in London and at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

Actors from the London Stage strips away the costumes and sets seen in modern productions and showcases only five actors playing multiple roles on a simplistic level. Their goal is to interpret Shakespeare as he had originally written the plays.

The group was made by Professor Homer Swander from the University of California Santa Barbara, and screen actor Sir Patrick Stewart. Stewart is best known as Captain Picard on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and Professor Xavier in the “X-Men.” Other founding directors include Tony Church, Lisa Harrow and Bernard Lloyd.

The actors group has performed at colleges and universities in 38 states, bringing their creative and imaginative approach to Shakespeare to the stage.

Tickets are $34 to $44 for the public and $10 for students. Tickets, while supplies last, are available to purchase at the box office or online.