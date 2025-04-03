Field Reports: Lake Coeur d’Alene anglers to be surveyed

From staff reports

Anglers fishing at Lake Coeur d’Alene and its chain lakes may be asked to answer a few questions starting this spring.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced Tuesday that it’s working with the Coeur d’Alene Tribe to conduct creel surveys around the lake and its chain lake tributaries this year.

Idaho Fish and Game staff will work the northern half of the lake and Coeur d’Alene Tribe staff will work the southern half.

They’ll talk with anglers as they get off the water and will ask a few questions in a short interview to gather information about the fishery.

Mike Thomas, an Idaho Fish and Game fisheries biologist, said in a statement that the surveys are an important tool for biologists.

“Information from the survey will allow us to compare catch and harvest to fish populations and existing regulations to see if there are any levers we can pull to make fishing even better,” Thomas said.

The release said interviews would begin this spring.

Turnbull announces Earth Fest eventVolunteers can pot and plant some trees and pull some fences at Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge later this month as part of an Earth Day celebration.

In partnership with the Lands Council, Turnbull staff is planning Earth Fest for April 26, an event that will have informational booths and hands-on activities in addition to the restoration work.

Spokane Audubon, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Washington State Parks, the Rocky Mountan Elk Foundation and more will have booths or activities, according to a news release from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

There will also be a guided hike led by members of the Ice Age Floods Institute.

“Refuge staff takes great pleasure in collaborating with the communities of Cheney and Spokane to protect their public lands,” refuge manager Cassie Roeder said in the release.

Burgers and hot dogs will be provided by Friends of Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge.

Attendees are being asked to register in advance on The Lands Council’s website at landscouncil.org.

Bird rescue work focus of Spokane Audubon meeting

Leaders of the local Audubon chapter’s “Save-A-Bird” program will give an update on their work at the chapter’s meeting next week.

The Spokane Audubon Society’s meeting will be on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Shadle Park Library at 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. in northwest Spokane. It will also be streamed online via a link available at www.audubonspokane.org.

Save-A-Bird team co-chair Mike Borysewicz will talk about how volunteers respond to requests from the public for help with injured or vulnerable birds in the Spokane County area, according to a news release.

In 2024, volunteers responded to 370 incidents and took 90 birds to licensed wildlife rehabilitators and cooperating veterinarians.